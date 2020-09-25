Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots prediction, preview, team news, and more

Las Vegas Raiders will take on New England Patriots at the Gillette Stadium for the first time in 6 years.

After 2 weeks of football, The New England Patriots have a 1-1 record while the Las Vegas Raiders are unbeaten with a 2-0 record. The Patriots lost their last game to the Seattle Seahawks away from home while the Las Vegas Raiders posted a comprehensive 10 point victory over the New Orleans Saints in their debut game at their new stadium.

Raiders vs Patriots Head-to-Head

Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots have played 35 games against each other with the Patriots leading the all-time series 19-15.

The Patriots have won their last 5 games against the Raiders with their last loss coming 18 seasons ago in 2002.

The last time these 2 sides faced off at the Gillette Stadium was in 2014 when the Patriots won a low-scoring game 16-9.

Las Vegas Raiders form guide in the league : W W

New England Patriots form guide in the league : W L

"I was excited to see our young bucks step up."



Derek Carr breaks down what he's seeing from the rookies as we head to New England. Listen to The Morning Grind ☕ » https://t.co/9vMEW2zkuO pic.twitter.com/u1W4jjZlYj — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 25, 2020

Raiders vs Patriots Team News

Las Vegas Raiders have a couple of big-name players on its injury report. Star running back Josh Jacobs(hip) & tight end Darren Waller(knee) were absent from both the Wednesday & Thursday practise sessions.

Rookie wide reciever Henry Ruggs III was a limited participant on Thursday.

Doubtful: Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs III.

Out: None

New England Patriots have a couple of injuries to reportas well. Star wideout Julian Edelman & fellow reciever N'Keal Harry were limited during Wednesday's practise session due a knee & ankle injury respectively.

Running back James White was a non-participant due a non-injury related issue.

Doubtful: Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, James White.

Out: None

Raiders vs Patriots Predicted Starters

New Orleans Saints v Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders:

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Josh Jacobs(D)

WR: Henry Ruggs III(D), Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards

TE: Darren Waller(D)

New England Patriots:

QB: Cam Newton

RB: Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead

WR: Julian Edelman(D), N'Keal Harry(D), Damiere Byrd

TE: Ryan Izzo

The West Coast passing game, a dynamic back in Josh Jacobs and more as BB and @scottzolak take a closer look at the challenges the Raiders present. pic.twitter.com/obYEun5KZh — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 25, 2020

Raiders vs Patriots Prediction

New England will be heavily reliant on Cam Newton who has led the team in rushing yards in both their games.

Las Vegas Raiders who are heavily reliant on the running game will hope for a repeat 1st week performance from running back Josh Jacobs when he scored 3 rushing touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers.

Prediction: New England Patriots to win a tightly contested game