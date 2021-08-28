Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel and Live Stream - August 29, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The San Franciso 49ers will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon in one of the final games of the preseason in the 2021 NFL. What was once a bitter rivalry between the two Bay Area teams should now be a bit calmer after the Raiders moved to Las Vegas.

The Raiders are 2-0 so far in the preseason, whereas the 49ers are 1-1. How will the two teams match up in Week 3 of the preseason?

Start time: 4 PM ET, August 29.

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

TV channel: NFL Network, KRON 4 Sports (Las Vegas),.

Live stream options:

SlingTV

YouTubeTV

fuboTV.

Never forget Jimmie Ward turned down more money from the Raiders to re-sign with the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/iTdswX5cUh — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 24, 2021

Raiders vs 49ers | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and predictions

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-110).

Moneyline: Raiders + 160, 49ers -200.

Total: 35.5 (Over -110, Under -110).

The 49ers likely won't start quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Trey Lance is most likely to get the nod. Lance should be able to lead the 49ers' offense over the Raiders. The 49ers are favored by 3.5, and should likely win by at least a touchdown.

Malcolm Koonce with his first career Sack!! Beautiful play. He was super disruptive vs the Rams.#Raiders pic.twitter.com/CmiyEJLuSl — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) August 28, 2021

Raiders vs 49ers series history

The Raiders and the 49ers have faced each other 14 times in the NFL since 1970, with both teams winning seven times apiece.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the regular season:

Raiders 3 @ 49ers 34 | 2018.

| 2018. 49ers 13 @ Raiders 24 | 2014.

| 2014. Raiders 9 @ 49ers 17 | 2010.

| 2010. Raiders 20 @ 49ers 34 | 2006.

| 2006. 49ers 23 @ Raiders 20 | 2002.

The last matchup between the two in 2018 was one-sided, as the 49ers dominated their former Bay Area neighbor.

Raiders 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs Seattle Seahawks (W 20-7) | August 14.

Week 2 | @ Los Angeles Rams (W 17-16) | August 21.

Week 3 | @ San Francisco 49ers | August 29.

49ers 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs Kansas City Chiefs (L 19-16) | August 14.

Week 2 | @ Los Angeles Chargers (W 15-10) | August 22.

Week 3 | vs Las Vegas Raiders | August 29.

