  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 20, 2025 15:42 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders will be against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Both teams are 1-1 to start the season and will fancy their chances of improving to a winning record by the end of the matchday.

Ad

With the game taking place at the Northwest Stadium, let's examine the predictions, odds, and picks for the showdown.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: Game Details

  • Date and Time: September 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PT
  • Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders
  • Venue: Northwest Stadium

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: Betting Odds

These are the odds as culled from DraftKings Sportsbook

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moneyline

  • Raiders: +154
  • Commanders: -185

Spread

  • Raiders +3.5 (-112)
  • Commanders -3.5 (-108)

Total

  • 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Ad

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: Picks

The Raiders and Commanders have dealt with quarterback struggles to start the season. Geno Smith hasn't looked like a two-time Pro Bowler in his first two games as a Raider, while Jayden Daniels has struggled to recapture his 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year performance.

It's a game that could come down to fine margins, but might be pivotal at the business end of the season. CBS Sports has the Raiders as a +3.5 pick.

Ad

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: NFL Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

  • Brock Bowers (knee), tight end - Unspecified
  • Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), cornerback - Questionable
  • Justin Shorter (knee), wide receiver - Unspecified

Washington Commanders injury report

  • Brandon Coleman (shoulder), offensive tackle - Unassigned
  • Jayden Daniels (knee), quarterback - Out
  • John Bates (groin), tight end - Unassigned
  • Noah Brown (groin), wide receiver - Unassigned
Ad

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: Prediction for Week 3

The Raiders and Commanders are .500 to start the season. The Raiders are struggling to get the most out of rookie star Ashton Jeanty, while the Commanders might be dealing with a dreaded sophomore slump from Jayden Daniels.

To make matters even tougher for Washington, Daniels has been ruled out of the game with a knee injury. Marcus Mariota will start in his place. It'll be the first time Daniels will miss a game in his young NFL career.

We see the game as a cagey affair, with both teams focusing on not losing rather than winning outright. We predict that the Raiders will win the game 22-19. Expect Jeanty to remind the rest of the league why he was taken so highly in this year's draft.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications