Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders will be against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Both teams are 1-1 to start the season and will fancy their chances of improving to a winning record by the end of the matchday.With the game taking place at the Northwest Stadium, let's examine the predictions, odds, and picks for the showdown.Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: Game DetailsDate and Time: September 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PTGame: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington CommandersVenue: Northwest StadiumLas Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: Betting OddsThese are the odds as culled from DraftKings SportsbookMoneylineRaiders: +154Commanders: -185SpreadRaiders +3.5 (-112)Commanders -3.5 (-108)Total44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: PicksThe Raiders and Commanders have dealt with quarterback struggles to start the season. Geno Smith hasn't looked like a two-time Pro Bowler in his first two games as a Raider, while Jayden Daniels has struggled to recapture his 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year performance.It's a game that could come down to fine margins, but might be pivotal at the business end of the season. CBS Sports has the Raiders as a +3.5 pick.Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: NFL Injury ReportLas Vegas Raiders injury reportBrock Bowers (knee), tight end - UnspecifiedDecamerion Richardson (hamstring), cornerback - QuestionableJustin Shorter (knee), wide receiver - UnspecifiedWashington Commanders injury reportBrandon Coleman (shoulder), offensive tackle - UnassignedJayden Daniels (knee), quarterback - OutJohn Bates (groin), tight end - UnassignedNoah Brown (groin), wide receiver - UnassignedLas Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders: Prediction for Week 3The Raiders and Commanders are .500 to start the season. The Raiders are struggling to get the most out of rookie star Ashton Jeanty, while the Commanders might be dealing with a dreaded sophomore slump from Jayden Daniels.To make matters even tougher for Washington, Daniels has been ruled out of the game with a knee injury. Marcus Mariota will start in his place. It'll be the first time Daniels will miss a game in his young NFL career.We see the game as a cagey affair, with both teams focusing on not losing rather than winning outright. We predict that the Raiders will win the game 22-19. Expect Jeanty to remind the rest of the league why he was taken so highly in this year's draft.