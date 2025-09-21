Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:
Position
Starter
QB
Geno Smith
RB
Ashton Jeanty
WR
Jakobi Meyers
WR
Dont’e Thornton Jr.
WR
Tre Tucker
TE
Brock Bowers
LT
Kolton Miller
LG
Dylan Parham
C
Jordan Meredith
RG
Jackson Powers‑Johnson
RT
DJ Glaze
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:
Position
Starter
DE
Maxx Crosby
DT
Thomas Booker IV
DT
Adam Butler
DE
Malcolm Koonce
OLB
Germaine Pratt
MLB
Elandon Roberts
OLB
Devin White
CB
Darnay Holmes
CB
Kyu Blu Kelly
CB
Eric Stokes
FS
Isaiah Pola‑Mao
SS
Jeremy Chinn
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:
Position
Starter
PK
Daniel Carlson
P
AJ Cole
H
AJ Cole
PR
Tre Tucker
KR
Tre Tucker
LS
Jacob Bobenmoyer
Washington Commanders' projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:
Position
Starter
QB
Marcus Mariota
RB
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WR
Terry McLaurin
WR
Deebo Samuel
WR
Chris Moore
TE
Zach Ertz
LT
Laremy Tunsil
LG
Brandon Coleman
C
Tyler Biadasz
RG
Andrew Wylie
RT
Josh Conerly Jr.
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:
Position
Starter
LDE
Dorance Armstrong
LDT
Jonathan Allen
RDT
Daron Payne
RDE
Montez Sweat
WLB
Frankie Luvu
MLB
Bobby Wagner
SLB
Jamin Davis
LCB
Marshon Lattimore
SS
Kamren Curl
FS
Jeremy Reaves
RCB
Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
NB (Nickel Back)
Mike Sainristil
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:
Position
Starter
PK
Matt Gay
P
Tress Way
H
Tress Way
PR
Jaylin Lane
KR
Deebo Samuel Sr.
LS
Tyler Ott
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders depth chart
Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Geno Smith
Kenny Pickett
Aidan O'Connell IR
–
RB
Ashton Jeanty
Zamir White
Dylan Laube
Raheem Mostert
WR
Jakobi Meyers
Jack Bech
–
–
WR
Tre Tucker
Justin Shorter
–
–
WR
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Alex Bachman
–
–
TE
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
Ian Thomas
–
LT
Kolton Miller
Charles Grant
–
–
LG
Dylan Parham
Caleb Rogers
–
–
C
Jordan Meredith
Will Putnam
–
–
RG
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Alex Cappa
–
–
RT
DJ Glaze
Stone Forsythe
–
–
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Maxx Crosby
Tyree Wilson
–
–
LDT
Jonah Laulu
JJ Pegues
–
–
RDT
Adam Butler
Leki Fotu
Thomas Booker IV
–
RDE
Malcolm Koonce
Charles Snowden
Tonka Hemingway
–
WLB
Germaine Pratt
Jamal Adams
–
–
MLB
Elandon Roberts
Tommy Eichenberg
Cody Lindenberg
–
SLB
Devin White
Brennan Jackson
–
–
LCB
Darien Porter
Decamerion Richardson Q
–
–
SS
Jeremy Chinn
Tristin McCollum
Lonnie Johnson Jr. IR
–
FS
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Chris Smith II
–
–
RCB
Eric Stokes
Jamal Adams
–
–
NB
Kyu Blu Kelly
Darnay Holmes
Greedy Vance
–
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Daniel Carlson
–
–
–
P
AJ Cole
–
–
–
H
AJ Cole
–
–
–
PR
Tre Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
Alex Bachman
–
KR
Tre Tucker
Dylan Laube
Alex Bachman
–
LS
Jacob Bobenmoyer
–
–
–
Washington Commanders' depth chart
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jayden Daniels O
Marcus Mariota
Josh Johnson
-
RB
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremy McNichols
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Austin Ekeler IR
WR
Terry McLaurin
Jaylin Lane
-
-
WR
Deebo Samuel
Luke McCaffrey
-
-
WR
Noah Brown O
Chris Moore
-
-
TE
Zach Ertz
John Bates O
Ben Sinnott
Colson Yankoff
LT
Laremy Tunsil
George Fant
Lucas Niang IR
-
LG
Brandon Coleman
Chris Paul
-
-
C
Tyler Biadasz
-
-
-
RG
Andrew Wylie
Nick Allegretti
Sam Cosmi O
-
RT
Josh Conerly Jr.
Trent Scott
-
-
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Dorance Armstrong
Jalyn Holmes
-
-
LDT
Daron Payne
Eddie Goldman
-
-
RDT
Javon Kinlaw
Jer'Zhan Newton
-
-
RDE
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Preston Smith
Deatrich Wise Jr. IR
-
WLB
Frankie Luvu
Nick Bellore
-
-
MLB
Bobby Wagner
Jordan Magee
Kain Medrano
Ale Kaho
SLB
Von Miller
Jacob Martin
-
-
LCB
Trey Amos
Jonathan Jones IR
-
-
SS
Will Harris
Percy Butler
Tyler Owens
-
FS
Quan Martin
Jeremy Reaves
-
-
RCB
Marshon Lattimore
-
-
-
NB
Mike Sainristil
Noah Igbinoghene
Antonio Hamilton Sr.
-
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Matt Gay
–
–
–
P
Tress Way
–
–
–
H
Tress Way
–
–
–
PR
Jaylin Lane
Luke McCaffrey
–
–
KR
Deebo Samuel
Luke McCaffrey
–
–
LS
Tyler Ott
–
–
–
How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 clash
The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders Week 3 game will be broadcast live on Fox, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream Sunday's matchup on Fubo.
