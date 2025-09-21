Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders will square off against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Ahead of the Raiders vs. Commanders game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup for Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders' projected starting lineup

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter QB Geno Smith RB Ashton Jeanty WR Jakobi Meyers WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. WR Tre Tucker TE Brock Bowers LT Kolton Miller LG Dylan Parham C Jordan Meredith RG Jackson Powers‑Johnson RT DJ Glaze

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter DE Maxx Crosby DT Thomas Booker IV DT Adam Butler DE Malcolm Koonce OLB Germaine Pratt MLB Elandon Roberts OLB Devin White CB Darnay Holmes CB Kyu Blu Kelly CB Eric Stokes FS Isaiah Pola‑Mao SS Jeremy Chinn

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter PK Daniel Carlson P AJ Cole H AJ Cole PR Tre Tucker KR Tre Tucker LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Washington Commanders' projected starting lineup

NFL: Washington Commanders QB Marcus Mariota - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter QB Marcus Mariota RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt WR Terry McLaurin WR Deebo Samuel WR Chris Moore TE Zach Ertz LT Laremy Tunsil LG Brandon Coleman C Tyler Biadasz RG Andrew Wylie RT Josh Conerly Jr.

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter LDE Dorance Armstrong LDT Jonathan Allen RDT Daron Payne RDE Montez Sweat WLB Frankie Luvu MLB Bobby Wagner SLB Jamin Davis LCB Marshon Lattimore SS Kamren Curl FS Jeremy Reaves RCB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. NB (Nickel Back) Mike Sainristil

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter PK Matt Gay P Tress Way H Tress Way PR Jaylin Lane KR Deebo Samuel Sr. LS Tyler Ott

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders depth chart

Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Geno Smith Kenny Pickett Aidan O'Connell IR – RB Ashton Jeanty Zamir White Dylan Laube Raheem Mostert WR Jakobi Meyers Jack Bech – – WR Tre Tucker Justin Shorter – – WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Alex Bachman – – TE Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas – LT Kolton Miller Charles Grant – – LG Dylan Parham Caleb Rogers – – C Jordan Meredith Will Putnam – – RG Jackson Powers-Johnson Alex Cappa – – RT DJ Glaze Stone Forsythe – –

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Maxx Crosby Tyree Wilson – – LDT Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues – – RDT Adam Butler Leki Fotu Thomas Booker IV – RDE Malcolm Koonce Charles Snowden Tonka Hemingway – WLB Germaine Pratt Jamal Adams – – MLB Elandon Roberts Tommy Eichenberg Cody Lindenberg – SLB Devin White Brennan Jackson – – LCB Darien Porter Decamerion Richardson Q – – SS Jeremy Chinn Tristin McCollum Lonnie Johnson Jr. IR – FS Isaiah Pola-Mao Chris Smith II – – RCB Eric Stokes Jamal Adams – – NB Kyu Blu Kelly Darnay Holmes Greedy Vance –

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Daniel Carlson – – – P AJ Cole – – – H AJ Cole – – – PR Tre Tucker Ashton Jeanty Alex Bachman – KR Tre Tucker Dylan Laube Alex Bachman – LS Jacob Bobenmoyer – – –

Washington Commanders' depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jayden Daniels O Marcus Mariota Josh Johnson - RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Jeremy McNichols Chris Rodriguez Jr. Austin Ekeler IR WR Terry McLaurin Jaylin Lane - - WR Deebo Samuel Luke McCaffrey - - WR Noah Brown O Chris Moore - - TE Zach Ertz John Bates O Ben Sinnott Colson Yankoff LT Laremy Tunsil George Fant Lucas Niang IR - LG Brandon Coleman Chris Paul - - C Tyler Biadasz - - - RG Andrew Wylie Nick Allegretti Sam Cosmi O - RT Josh Conerly Jr. Trent Scott - -

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Dorance Armstrong Jalyn Holmes - - LDT Daron Payne Eddie Goldman - - RDT Javon Kinlaw Jer'Zhan Newton - - RDE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Preston Smith Deatrich Wise Jr. IR - WLB Frankie Luvu Nick Bellore - - MLB Bobby Wagner Jordan Magee Kain Medrano Ale Kaho SLB Von Miller Jacob Martin - - LCB Trey Amos Jonathan Jones IR - - SS Will Harris Percy Butler Tyler Owens - FS Quan Martin Jeremy Reaves - - RCB Marshon Lattimore - - - NB Mike Sainristil Noah Igbinoghene Antonio Hamilton Sr. -

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Matt Gay – – – P Tress Way – – – H Tress Way – – – PR Jaylin Lane Luke McCaffrey – – KR Deebo Samuel Luke McCaffrey – – LS Tyler Ott – – –

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 clash

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders Week 3 game will be broadcast live on Fox, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream Sunday's matchup on Fubo.

