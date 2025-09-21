  • home icon
  Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 21, 2025 12:56 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

The Las Vegas Raiders will square off against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Ahead of the Raiders vs. Commanders game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup for Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders' projected starting lineup

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
QBGeno Smith
RBAshton Jeanty
WRJakobi Meyers
WRDont’e Thornton Jr.
WRTre Tucker
TEBrock Bowers
LTKolton Miller
LGDylan Parham
CJordan Meredith
RGJackson Powers‑Johnson
RTDJ Glaze
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
DEMaxx Crosby
DTThomas Booker IV
DTAdam Butler
DEMalcolm Koonce
OLBGermaine Pratt
MLBElandon Roberts
OLBDevin White
CBDarnay Holmes
CBKyu Blu Kelly
CBEric Stokes
FSIsaiah Pola‑Mao
SSJeremy Chinn
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
PKDaniel Carlson
PAJ Cole
HAJ Cole
PRTre Tucker
KRTre Tucker
LSJacob Bobenmoyer
Washington Commanders' projected starting lineup

NFL: Washington Commanders QB Marcus Mariota - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders QB Marcus Mariota - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
QBMarcus Mariota
RBJacory Croskey-Merritt
WRTerry McLaurin
WRDeebo Samuel
WRChris Moore
TEZach Ertz
LTLaremy Tunsil
LGBrandon Coleman
CTyler Biadasz
RGAndrew Wylie
RTJosh Conerly Jr.
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
LDEDorance Armstrong
LDTJonathan Allen
RDTDaron Payne
RDEMontez Sweat
WLBFrankie Luvu
MLBBobby Wagner
SLBJamin Davis
LCBMarshon Lattimore
SSKamren Curl
FSJeremy Reaves
RCBEmmanuel Forbes Jr.
NB (Nickel Back)Mike Sainristil
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Gay
PTress Way
HTress Way
PRJaylin Lane
KRDeebo Samuel Sr.
LSTyler Ott
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders depth chart

Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBGeno SmithKenny PickettAidan O'Connell IR
RBAshton JeantyZamir WhiteDylan LaubeRaheem Mostert
WRJakobi MeyersJack Bech
WRTre TuckerJustin Shorter
WRDont'e Thornton Jr.Alex Bachman
TEBrock BowersMichael MayerIan Thomas
LTKolton MillerCharles Grant
LGDylan ParhamCaleb Rogers
CJordan MeredithWill Putnam
RGJackson Powers-JohnsonAlex Cappa
RTDJ GlazeStone Forsythe
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMaxx CrosbyTyree Wilson
LDTJonah LauluJJ Pegues
RDTAdam ButlerLeki FotuThomas Booker IV
RDEMalcolm KoonceCharles SnowdenTonka Hemingway
WLBGermaine PrattJamal Adams
MLBElandon RobertsTommy EichenbergCody Lindenberg
SLBDevin WhiteBrennan Jackson
LCBDarien PorterDecamerion Richardson Q
SSJeremy ChinnTristin McCollumLonnie Johnson Jr. IR
FSIsaiah Pola-MaoChris Smith II
RCBEric StokesJamal Adams
NBKyu Blu KellyDarnay HolmesGreedy Vance
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKDaniel Carlson
PAJ Cole
HAJ Cole
PRTre TuckerAshton JeantyAlex Bachman
KRTre TuckerDylan LaubeAlex Bachman
LSJacob Bobenmoyer
Washington Commanders' depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJayden Daniels OMarcus MariotaJosh Johnson-
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittJeremy McNicholsChris Rodriguez Jr.Austin Ekeler IR
WRTerry McLaurinJaylin Lane--
WRDeebo SamuelLuke McCaffrey--
WRNoah Brown OChris Moore--
TEZach ErtzJohn Bates OBen SinnottColson Yankoff
LTLaremy TunsilGeorge FantLucas Niang IR-
LGBrandon ColemanChris Paul--
CTyler Biadasz---
RGAndrew WylieNick AllegrettiSam Cosmi O-
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Trent Scott--
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEDorance ArmstrongJalyn Holmes--
LDTDaron PayneEddie Goldman--
RDTJavon KinlawJer'Zhan Newton--
RDEJavontae Jean-BaptistePreston SmithDeatrich Wise Jr. IR-
WLBFrankie LuvuNick Bellore--
MLBBobby WagnerJordan MageeKain MedranoAle Kaho
SLBVon MillerJacob Martin--
LCBTrey AmosJonathan Jones IR--
SSWill HarrisPercy ButlerTyler Owens-
FSQuan MartinJeremy Reaves--
RCBMarshon Lattimore---
NBMike SainristilNoah IgbinogheneAntonio Hamilton Sr.-
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKMatt Gay
PTress Way
HTress Way
PRJaylin LaneLuke McCaffrey
KRDeebo SamuelLuke McCaffrey
LSTyler Ott
How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 clash

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders Week 3 game will be broadcast live on Fox, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream Sunday's matchup on Fubo.

