When was the last time the Packers won the NFC Championship game?

The Green Bay Packers were knocked out of the Divisional Round by the San Francisco 49ers' defensive front. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers could have played his final game with the team, which sends Green Bay into an immediate rebuild. Since Rodgers took over as the starter in 2008, Green Bay has appeared in five NFC Championship games with just one victory. Aaron Rodgers' first NFC title game as a starter was the last time Green Bay won.

Packers are 0-4 in NFC Championship Game since winning Super Bowl XLV

Green Bay have appeared in a total of nine NFC Championship games since 1995, including consecutive appearances from 1995-1997 and 2019-2020. Surprisingly, one of the best teams in the NFC has a disastrous 3-6 record. Their last win occurred in the 2010 season when they defeated the Chicago Bears and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the Super Bowl. It was Aaron Rodgers' first and the Packers' fourth overall.

Recent misses in NFC Championship

Green Bay have had one of the best stretches lately in the NFC, reaching the title game in 2019 and 2020. They fell flat on both occasions and have been unable to return to the Super Bowl despite four trips to the NFC title game since 2014. They have been able to win the NFC North year in and year out, but Green Bay seem to choke when it matters.

The Seattle Seahawks beat them in 2014. In 2016, the Atlanta Falcons buried them 44-21 before the infamous "28-3" Super Bowl fail. The San Francisco 49ers beat them in 2019, and Rodgers is now 0-4 against them in the postseason. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won in 2020 and were the first team to beat Green Bay in the NFC title game and win the Super Bowl in the 0-4 skid.

Kelsey Tedesco @kelseytedesco 0-4 in NFC championship games since they last won the super bowl in 2010. The packers are the definition of “always the bridesmaid never the bride” 0-4 in NFC championship games since they last won the super bowl in 2010. The packers are the definition of “always the bridesmaid never the bride” 😢

With Rodgers' future with the team very uncertain at the moment, Green Bay may have missed their window to win the NFC Championship for a while. Without Rodgers, the offense is average with a dynamic backfield. Jordan Love doesn't look ready to continue dominating the NFC North, and the receivers have been as good as they are due to Rodgers' performance. Losing Rodgers could also lead to the loss of Davante Adams, which could easily tank the season.

Even if Green Bay are able to luck into the playoffs without Rodgers, reaching the Conference Championship is a complete longshot. At least the team can say they reached the title game four times in the last ten seasons. Hopefully Aaron Rodgers does not announce he is leaving the Packers behind and returns to end his career on a high note: by breaking his NFC Championship losing streak.

