Latest on weather for NFC Championship Game 2024: What to expect for Lions vs 49ers at Levi’s Stadium

The Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers meet in the NFC Championship Game, with a place in the Super Bowl game on the line. Both teams were phenomenal in the regular season and will look to make the February trip to Las Vegas to take on the AFC champions.

The Sunday game will feature numerous Pro Bowlers, while and elite offensive minds will coach both teams. The 2024 NFC Championship Game promises to be an enthralling matchup.

Lions vs 49ers expected game time weather

According to weather.com, the temperature in the NFC Championship Game could reach a high of 74, with slight and variable winds for the 3:30 p.m. local time kickoff.

There shouldn't be weather issues in the NFC title decider, compared to the AFC Championship Game. A rainstorm is expected in Baltimore for the AFC championship fixture between the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

How many times have the 49ers beat the Lions?

The San Francisco 49ers have played against the Detroit Lions 68 times in their illustrious history. The 49ers have the upper hand, winning 39 times and losing 28, a respectable number, considering the 49ers' history of dominating NFC Conference rivals.

Furthermore, the San Francisco 49ers have lost just one of their last 12 games against the Lions since 1996. That win came on the Lions' turf in Dec. 2015. Lions fans will hope that their bleak record against the 49ers doesn't stop them from giving their all in the 2024 NFC Championship Game.

Who is favored to win the NFC Championship Game?

According to reports, the San Francisco 49ers are significant favorites to win the NFC Championship Game and make it to the Big Game. The latest NFL odds have the Lions as 7.5-point underdogs on the road.

The 49ers have dominated the series against Detroit in recent years, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Lions. San Francisco has also won 10 consecutive games against Detroit at home.

Furthermore, the Lions have lost five of their last seven games against an opponent from the NFC West. That doesn't make for great reading heading into the crunch game on Sunday.

How can I watch the Lions vs 49ers game live?

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers will duke it out for a place in the 2024 Super Bowl. Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Levi's Stadium