Who is Lauren Wood? All you need to know about Odell Beckham Jr.'s girlfriend

It has been a few interesting weeks for Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell was released by the Cleveland Browns after not getting a full grasp of the team's offense, and signed with the Los Angeles Rams for a better chance of winning a Super Bowl ring.

It has now been made public that Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, are expecting their first child. The couple have been together for two years.

Who is Odell Beckham Jr.'s girlfriend Lauren Wood?

Lauren Wood is an influencer, model and actress born in March 1993 in Texas. She has two sisters and has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

As an influencer, she has represented brands like Grenade and Novex Hair Care.

Wood posts daily videos of her workout routine on Instagram, where she's very active. She became famous after appearing on the sixth and seventh seasons of Wild'n Out, the famous MTV show.

Lauren was voted the 'Favorite Girl' by the fans of the show.

She also appeared on the television show Ballers, the HBO TV show, in 2019, the same year that her relationship with Beckham Jr. became public. Wood was a constant presence during Browns' games when Beckham played in Cleveland.

Lauren also had a previous relationship with boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather. In 2019, she was spotted with NBA star James Harden in Las Vegas, but it's unclear whether they had a relationship or not.

Lauren Wood expecting a baby

Wood and Beckham Jr. didn't acknowledge when their first baby is due, but looking at the pictures, it probably won't take long until he's born.

According to the caption used by Wood in the official announcement on her Instagram, they are expecting a baby girl, as she used the girl emoji at the end of the post.

These have been some interesting weeks for Beckham Jr., going from Cleveland to Los Angeles and expecting his first child. 2022 can be a magical year for the receiver: will he get his first ring and his first baby at the same time?

Bitcoin Magazine @BitcoinMagazine JUST IN - NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. to take his entire new salary in #Bitcoin JUST IN - NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. to take his entire new salary in #Bitcoin https://t.co/bNmdRQ6g4l

Beckham Jr. is a free agent after this season. He signed a one-year contract with the Rams worth $1.25 million dollars only. The low salary was needed to be able to join a contender.

