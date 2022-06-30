"He ain’t lying" - LaVar Arrington backs Warren Sapp's comment on Colin Kaepernick's Raiders workout

Colin Kaepernick and his workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was the topic of discussion by former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington. On the Fox Sports Radio show Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, Arrington said that Warren Sapp's comments on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback are true.

The Hall of Fame defensive lineman recently said that Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was a disaster. Arrington asserted that Sapp isn't lying given that he played four seasons with the Raiders:

“I know Sapp pretty well… He ain’t lying. One thing Sapp is not is a ‘liar.’ If you’ve played for an organization, you know people in the organization. There’s certain places that you can get information that in other cases you wouldn’t get that information."

He went on:

"Sapp played for the Raiders, and Sapp probably has a relationship with a couple people that are in the organization. If Sapp didn’t know, hear, or have a discussion with someone who was in the organization he wouldn’t have even talked about it.”

Arrington then said that the reason the interviewer asked the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player about the quarterback was because he had information about the workout in question:

“Knowing how Sapp is, the reason why Vlad [the interviewer] even asked it was because he was setting up Sapp to be able to talk about something he already had information on, so let’s just be clear on that."

He concluded:

"The agent [Kaepernick’s agent] can say ‘well, we talked to the Raiders organization and Sapp didn’t’… well, Sapp might not have talked to the people that YOU spoke to, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t speak to people in the organization who A) either knew from other evaluators what the evaluation was, or B) directly to the people who were doing the work out and got that information first hand. He’s not making that up.”

Sapp was asked in a recent interview about Kaepernick's workout with Las Vegas in May this offseason to make his NFL return. He said the quarterback’s workout was one of the worst workouts ever based on what he heard:

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard one of the worst workouts ever”

Colin Kaepernick's NFL comeback attempt

The QB with the San Francisco 49ers (2011 - 2016)

The quarterback last played in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 season, starting 11 games. Throughout this offseason, the 34-year-old has been working out across the country, training with NFL players.

Reports from the Raiders camp were overwhelmingly positive after the workout. However, there has been no word on whether they will sign the quarterback. With Derek Carr firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback, the former 49er would have been signed as his backup.

There are a few teams in the NFL that could use a starting quarterback, however, due to the time Kaepernick has been away from the league, it is more likely he will be signed as a backup, if at all.

We’ll see what happens as this offseason develops and whether Kaepernick will find his way back into the NFL.

