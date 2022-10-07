5 things to know about Le'Veon Bell as former NFL star makes Pro Boxing debut vs Uriah Hall

Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell is set to make his pro boxing debut when he faces former UFC middleweight and TUF winner Uriah Hall on Saturday, October 29.

The news was announced Thursday morning. They will fight as part of the Most Valuable Promotions’ Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event on SHOWTIME PPV in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bell is coming off a KO victory over former NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition match. He hasn't signed to an NFL team this off-season, and this is his first season away from football.

Hall recently retired from the UFC. He will now transition into the boxing world and will test his skills out against Bell in his debut.

While Bell is new to the combat world, here are five interesting facts about the former All-Pro running back:

5 interesting facts about Le'Veon Bell

#5 - Le'Veon Bell sat out for an entire season due to contractual issues

After being franchise tagged for the second-straight time by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell elected to sit out the entire 2018 NFL season.

Bell had been trying to get a long-term deal with the Steelers, but after two off-seasons in a row, the two couldn't agree to terms. This forced Bell to stay away from the team for the for the season, and it proved costly for his future.

#4 - Le'Veon Bell KO'd Adrian Peterson in an exhibition boxing match

Bell made his amateur boxing debut on September 10. He faced former NFL runningback Adrian Peterson.

Bell scored a fifth-round TKO after being dropped earlier in the fight by Peterson. Bell stated, after the victory, that he wanted to focus on a career in boxing.

#3 - Le'Veon Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets

Following his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, after holding out for the 2018 season, Bell signed a lucrative deal with the New York Jets. The Jets gave him a four-year $52.5 million deal with $35 million guaranteed. He lasted only two seasons with the team and scored just four touchdowns.

#2 - Le'Veon Bell has the most scrimmage yards in a single-season in Steelers history

Bell was a big factor for the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Killer Bs' offense early on in his career. During the 2014 season, he set the Steelers franchise record for most scrimmage yards in a single-season with 2,215.

He recorded 1,361 rushing yards and piled up 854 receiving yards while scoring 11 total touchdowns.

#1 - Bell played for Michigan State from 2010-2012

Before making a name for himself as a pro, Bell played college football at Michigan State.

In three seasons, he recorded 3,346 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, 531 receiving yards, and a touchdown. His college career was good enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers to draft him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

