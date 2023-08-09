Former NFL running back-turned boxer Le'Veon Bell is shooting his shot at a boxing match with global star, Logan Paul.

Bell took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to call out the social media influencer, calling for a fight in the boxing ring. Bell began his boxing career last year as he faced former NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an amateur match on Sept. 10.

He made his professional debut against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, and he picked up his first win as a professional against JMX in April.

Here is Bell's Tweet calling out Logan Paul:

"lol you really can’t duck me forever @LoganPaul .. at some point you’re gonna have to see me in that boxing ring."

NFL fans react to Le'Veon Bell calling out Logan Paul to box

NFL fans weren't really feeling Bell's Tweet calling out Logan Paul. Some think Paul would knock him out, while others think it's a desperate attempt at a shot for a money fight. Some think it's embarrassing that he went from a top NFL running back to calling out a YouTuber in a boxing match.

Here's how fans reacted to Bell's Tweet:

AlohaStylzz89 @AlohaStylzz89 @LeVeonBell @LoganPaul From one of the premier RBs in the NFL makin crazy loot to clout chasin a clout chaser. Life's a trip huh

Zach @5280climber @LeVeonBell @LoganPaul This is getting kindaa sad. I don't think there's any beef lol

Blake Barrick @Balahkay33 @LeVeonBell @LoganPaul Bro you might meet God if you take that fight Lev

Jeff Trowbridge @JeffTrowbridge7 @LeVeonBell @LoganPaul You surely aren't that desperate for money.

Leighvi ☝🏻🎲 @LilWevi @LeVeonBell @LoganPaul Went from one of the best running backs in the NFL to begging a youtuber to fight him so he can get money you HATE to see it

Ryan @RyanBuffalo01 @LeVeonBell @LoganPaul Bro Logan would put u to sleep

Andrew Jay @gasollena @LeVeonBell @LoganPaul this seems like a one-sided beef

Alex ツ @Xnvy1K @LeVeonBell @LoganPaul Bro use to be a top rb in the NFL now he’s at this level crazy

. @NoApologies999 @LeVeonBell @LoganPaul No offense lev but ain’t nobody care to watch you box after that KO.

Le'Veon Bell had a great NFL career that had a bitter ending

Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell was on top of the world in the mid-2010s. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round pick in 2013 and was one of the best running backs during his time.

Bell was extremely productive from 2013 until 2017. He was named to three Pro Bowls, was a three-time All-Pro and holds multiple Steelers' franchise records.

Following a holdout during the 2018 season, he signed with the New York Jets the following season and jumped around the league, joining the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next couple of seasons.

Following his NFL career, Bell has gotten into boxing and looks to continue his boxing career.

