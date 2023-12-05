Barry Sanders and LeBron James are considered to be among the greatest players in their respective sports. Sanders was a Pro Bowler in all 10 seasons in the NFL, and James is a 19-time All-Star and a four-time NBA Champion.

The Los Angeles Lakers took to Twitter (X) after watching the Amazon Prime documentary Bye Bye Barry to the delight of NFL fans:

Other NFL fans took to the social media platform to share their love of James' post about the documentary on the legendary running back:

More fans commended the NBA star for his post about the Detroit Lions great:

What makes Barry Sanders even more impressive is that he had at least 1,100 yards in every season with the Lions. He led the league in rushing four times, tied for the second-most behind the late Jim Brown (nine times). The 1988 Heisman Trophy winner was taken third overall in the 1989 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 1989 season with 1,470 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 1991 season was the lone season in which he finished atop the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16. In September of this year, the Lions honored Sanders with an eight-foot bronze statue outside of Ford Field.

Barry Sanders explains retiring at the prime of his career

The six-time All-Pro shocked fans when he hung up his cleat in his early 30s after the 1998 season. He answered the question that fans have been asking for over two-and-a-half decades in the documentary.

Barry Sanders laid out why he called it a career:

I didn't see us [Lions] as any kind of a serious Super Bowl contender. ... I felt like I was making a pretty clear decision. I just felt like, in my mind, this is pretty much it."

It was long believed that Sanders would have been the one to break Walter Payton's then rushing record (16,726). The Hall of Fame running back ended his career with 15,269, 1,457 yards short. Emmitt Smith would be the one to surpass Payton and is the NFL's current all-time rushing leader, as Sanders is fourth all-time.