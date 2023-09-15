Legendary Dolphins QB Dan Marino makes bold claim of throwing 6,000 yards in today's NFL

Dan Marino is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, and many put him on the Mount Rushmore of all-time greats.

When asked by Kevin Clark on the "This Is Football" podcast if he could put up 6,000 yards in a season if he played in todays league, the elite passer said:

"It's all different, but, yes, why not? The best part about this is I'm retired, I don't have to prove it. ... Yes, we'd throw for 6,000 yards. And, you know, I will say that defenses in the middle of my career and then towards the end, they got a little more complex, and guys did a lot more things now, as far as blitzing and changing personnel and all that than I did earlier in my career. Later in my career, I had to deal with it.

"But, so, it would be a lot of fun. I wish I could. So, that's why we're trying to unretire here (laughing) ... so I could come back to throw for 6,000 yards. And if I had a chane to throw with Jerry (Rice) and Randy (Moss) and have Emmitt Smith. ... Tyreek (Hill), too."

The Miami Dolphins legend could be right as he led the NFL in passing yards five times in his 17 seasons. Blessed with an elite arm, he was the first quarterback to thrrow for over 5,000 yards in a season.

Dan Marino threw for 5,084 yards along with 48 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his 1984 MVP season.

That season also marked the only time in Marino's Hall of Fame career that averaged over 300 yards a game with 317.8 yards. In all, he had six seasons of over 4,000 yards.

Where does Dan Marino ranks all-time in career passing yards and other stats?

Marino retired in March 2000 with 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns in his legendary career.

He sits eighth in NFL history in passing yards and seventh in touchdown passes. The quarterback's nine Pro Bowls are tied for the sixth-most at the position.

In the playoffs, he had 4,510 yards with 32 touchdowns, which is good for the top 10 in both stats. His 47 game-winning games are the fifth-most in NFL history, trailing Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger.