3 Legendary QBs with surprisingly poor playoff records feat. Aaron Rodgers

The roar of the crowd, the intensity of the overall game, and the chips that are essentially on the line, all increase tenfold when the postseason comes rolling along.

Most signal-callers who have established themselves as all-time greats in the regular season, such as Tom Brady and Joe Montana, elevate their game when the pressure reaches its highest. However, in the case of countless others, their game ultimately eroded under the pressure and anxiety they were facing.

While we aren't saying that these quarterbacks always folded under duress, what we are saying is that when their teams needed them most, more times than not, they shrunk. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game and dive into how poor their postseason records are.

3. Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers was thrown to the wolves from his very first day on the job, sort of.

After watching Brett Favre put up monstrous stats for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers carefully pulled out a sheet of paper and took notes. Once he was officially given the starting job in 2008, three years after he was originally drafted, Rodgers appeared more than ready to make his mark.

In just his third season, Rodgers led the Packers on a postseason run for the ages. This resulted in his first Super Bowl ring at the age of 27. From there, undaunted daydreams of a new Green Bay dynasty was spread across the minds of nearly every Packers fan.

In spite of their wishful thinking, Rogers hasn’t come close to sniffing another Super Bowl run. In fact, Rodgers has suffered through countless embarrassing early losses.

Currently, Rodgers holds a postseason record of just 11-10. To make matters worse, over the past two seasons, Rodgers has been labeled the best signal-caller in the NFL with back-to-back MVP awards. Still, that hasn't helped his postseason record as he's been disappointing when it mattered most.

2. Peyton Manning

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

For an incredibly long time, Peyton Manning was viewed as a frontrunner of sorts. The immensely talented QB hoarded several MVP awards while he was in the infancy stages of his career. His postseason runs, however, left plenty to be desired.

Known for his ability to keep the football safe and out of the opposition's arms, Manning struggled in that department during his postseason career. In total, Manning’s 25 interceptions check in at sixth on the all-time playoff list.

Eventually, Manning did break through, doing so for the first time in 2006. He would go on to win another Super Bowl as a shell of his former self in 2015 as he rode the coattails of a historically great Denver Broncos defense. Currently, considering that Manning is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks to ever throw on a pair of shoulder pads, his 14-13 record doesn't quite highlight his lofty status.

1. Brett Favre

American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

His boyish grin and propensity for spraying the football up and down the field have left an indelible mark on how the career of Brett Favre is perceived.

Early on, it appeared as though Favre was well on his way to becoming the greatest quarterback that the game has ever seen. With back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 1996 and 1997, the former resulting in his first and only Super Bowl victory, Favre appeared practically unstoppable.

Ultimately, from the late 1990s to the late 2000s, Favre made numerous postseason trips, only to be bounced much earlier than many were expecting. Overall, Favre has aggregated a postseason record of just 13-11, not the most flattering of numbers considering his stature.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe