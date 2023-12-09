Leonardo Di Caprio spotted being Tom Brady's 'wingman' at lavish Miami party: Report

Tom Brady is no stranger to being connected to some of the world's most beautiful women. With the NFL legend retired, he has plenty of time to hang out and attend various lush parties. He did just that week recently as he attended a celebrity-filled Miami event.

A person who attended the party spoke to Page Six and noted that Brady had an Oscar-winning wingman help him out. Leonardo Di Caprio was seen hanging with the seven-time Super Bowl winner:

“They were both dancing to the music and all these beautiful women were surrounding Tom."

That same person added that the former New England Patriots star and Di Caprio stayed outside despite rain coming through:

“All of a sudden, it started raining and Leo and Tom stayed at their table and just looked like they were having an amazing time while other guests sought shelter inside Wayne’s house."

Before the party, Tom Brady was also seen picking up supermodel and television personality Irina Shayk from a Miami hotel. While she was there at the star-studded party, it was noted that they didn't hang out together there.

Last month, Irina Shayk was seen at Brady's condo in New York City, sparking dating rumors. Per Sportskeeda via the Daily Mail, the pair ended their relationship:

Tom Brady has been busy beyond his dating life as he has been adding to his portfolio. He has ownership stakes in the soccer club Birmingham City, WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next season, he will begin the first year of his 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports as the network's top NFL color analyst in the broadcast booth.

What does Tom Brady and Leonardo Di Caprio have in common?

Being Brady's 'wingman' in Miami is not the only thing connecting Di Caprio to the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. From 2001 to 2005, the "Titanic" star dated Giesele Bundchen for almost five years before splitting up.

The Brazilian supermodel talked about her time with the A-list star in 2009 with Vanity Fair. Bundchen had nothing but high praise for Di Caprio:

“Leo is a really wonderful person. We know what we had; we were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways. We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ultimately, Gisele Bundchen would marry Tom Brady in February 2009 before getting divorced last October after 13 years of marriage. They have two children together: Benjamin and Vivian. Brady has another son, Jack, whom he had with actress Bridget Moynahan.