LeSean McCoy and Eric Bieniemy's path have crossed before and they went on to work together for the Kansas City Chiefs to become Super Bowl Champions at the end of the 2019 season. So, who better than the former running back to explain the recent reports that players with the Washington Commanders have expressed displeasure with their new offensive coordinator.

LeSean McCoy touched on this issue with Colin Cowherd and said,

“I think he’ll be a good head coach because he’s good on the discipline and holding everyone accountable, but I’ve never seen him as a coordinator — he never really called plays, never installed plays, but the thing that alarmed me the most was the relationships with the players.”

He accused Eric Bieniemy being stuck in the old days when the coaches were harsher on players that they are today. He continued,

“With Bieniemy, he’s still stuck in that old 'back in the days', where the coach is cussing people out. It’s not how it’s played nowadays.”

LeSean McCoy then got into his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. He said that he did not have good time with his offensive coordinator. He labelled the whole approach 'terrible' and added,

“Even with Coach Rivera talking about it, he said it’s a different approach. I was part of that Kansas City Chiefs championship team. It was terrible! One of the first things I noticed was how he talks to the players. It was like, 'You can’t talk to these players' [like that]."

He commended Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for taking a different approach and being frank about starting players on the roster having complaints. He lambasted Eric Bieniemy, saying,

“Rivera spoke about the players who were coming up to talk to him. These ain’t third-string guys. These ain’t second-string guys. These are starters... When you start ripping players and cussing them out, you’re not gonna get the best out of them. I think he doesn’t realize that times have changed.”

Eric Bieniemy has previously brushed off comments from LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy has been a consistent critic of Eric Bieniemy. Perhaps that is why he left the Kansas City Chiefs even after winning the Super Bowl. That did not hurt him though as he won another ring next season against his old team with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On his part, the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator said, when he joined his new team and heard McCoy's comments, that 'distractions' like this do not bother him. He also praised the running back as someone worthy of the Hall-of-Fame.