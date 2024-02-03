Leslie Frazier net worth: Exploring Seahawks assistant HC's wealth in 2024

Leslie Frazier is an NFL assistant head coach and former NFL player. Frazier has been in and around the NFL since 1981, when he joined the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He has since gone into coaching and can count the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and more on his resume.

According to Idol Net Worth, Leslie Frazier has a net worth of $1.9 million. This net worth comes from his playing career, coaching career, endorsements, and intelligent investment moves. Here, we will touch upon Frazier's playing and coaching career in the league.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leslie Frazier's NFL playing career

Leslie Frazier was a defensive specialist in high school and college, but that didn't get him chosen in the 1981 NFL Draft. Eventually, Frazier was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 1981 NFL season.

The pinnacle of Frazier's time in Miami was being a part of the Super Bowl XX-winning Dolphins. Unfortunately, his career was soon over due to constant injuries.

Expand Tweet

Leslie Frazier's coaching career

Following his retirement from the league in the mid-80s, Leslie Frazier bagged his first coaching job when he was appointed head coach at Trinity College in Illinois.

Frazier joined Trinity College in Illinois in 1988 and left in 1996 to pursue a role as the defensive backs coach at the University of Illinois. It was after his spell at the University of Illinois that his life changed forever.

The Philadelphia Eagles employed the one-time Super Bowl winner as their defensive backs coach into the new century. He occupied that position from 1999 till 2002. His next stop was with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he occupied the same role with the franchise.

Since that stint with the Bengals, Frazier has been on the staff of the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and most recently, the Seattle Seahawks.

It's also important to note that Frazier was once a head coach in the NFL while in charge of the Minnesota Vikings. However, that didn't go as planned, with Frazier amassing a 21-32 win-loss record in his career as a head coach. He has been appointed as the assistant head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, and the team now has a two-time Super Bowl winner on the coaching staff.