"Like the Matrix, erase those from memory" - Tom Brady references cult classic on how he deals with interceptions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a great game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Brady played a near flawless game as he threw four touchdowns, no interceptions and ended with a passer rating of 109.8.

And to place the icing on the cake, Brady threw his 600th touchdown. And the 601st. And the 602nd.

And if we take his word for it, Brady is not only an outstanding player, he also has a unique memory when it comes to remembering and forgetting touchdowns and interceptions.

Tom Brady references "The Matrix" when describing how he handles interceptions

When asked if which he remembers the most, touchdowns or interceptions, Brady stated the following on his "Let's Go" podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray:

I definitely note the losses more than the wins, but I definitely remember the touchdowns more than the interceptions. I actually remember a few plays. The really important touchdowns I really remember very vividly. The interceptions, I try to [...] like the Matrix [...] and erase those from my memory as quickly as possible.

For those that don't know, the reference to "The Matrix" is a nod to a movie that came out light years ago about a futuristic world in which humanity is trapped in a simulated reality (trust me, the movie is better than the description).

However, the point made by Tom Brady is that he is capable of doing what all of the great quarterbacks must and that is to put the previous play aside and move forward without any negative lasting effects.

Brady continues to stave off father time

With 602 touchdowns and only 194 interceptions in 22 years as a pro in the NFL, Brady has not been forced to "forget" much as he has a career passer rating of 97.6.

Is there a chance that Tom Brady does live in an alternate reality similar to "The Matrix?" After all, what else would explain a 44-year-old quarterback playing at such a high level in the NFL and leading in passing yards and touchdowns?

According to the movie, this would be one of several realities. Perhaps somewhere in another dimension or in another reality, Brady was actually drafted by the Browns back in the 2000 NFL Draft and played for years as a backup to Tim Couch, the former quarterback who was the first overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Browns.

If that's the case, let's just be fortunate that reality has yet to reveal itself to us.

