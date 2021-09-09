NFL Team Captains 2021: Detroit Lions

After a tumultuous 2020 NFL season, the Detroit Lions underwent a significant overhaul in the offseason. New coaches and players have moved to the Motor City after a hectic few months for the Lions.

Head coach Dan Campbell wants leaders and big characters on his team. The Lions have named their captains, and this quintet must lead the Lions' younger players in a year of transition.

Who are the Detroit Lions team captains?

The five Lions captains are Jared Goff, Frank Ragnow, Alex Anzalone, Trey Flowers, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin. These are the players entrusted by Campbell to set the tone for the Detroit Lions.

#1 - Jared Goff, Quarterback

Jared Goff arrives in Detroit with a reputation to restore. The former first-round pick endured a challenging 2020 in Los Angeles. Goff's relationship with Sean McVay spectacularly broke down, and the Rams sent Goff packing in exchange for Matthew Stafford and three draft picks.

Goff worked alongside offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn on installing the offensive playbook, and he even flew several Lions skill players to California in the offseason to develop his relationship with them.

That type of leadership and desire is why Goff is one of the captains for the Lions. The quarterbacks are the natural leaders of the offense, and Goff is the right man to lead an inexperienced unit.

#2 - Frank Ragnow, Center

Frank Ragnow is the homegrown leader of the men that the Detroit Lions fans love. Ragnow is a brilliant player who anchors the offensive line in pass protection and run-blocking at a high level.

Ragnow also epitomizes what it means to play for the Lions. Last year, Ragnow played on while he suffered a significant throat injury. Playing on for his teammates with a slashed throat demonstrates his commitment to playing for the Lions.

Former 1st Round pick, C Frank Ragnow, has become one of the best at the position in just his 3rd-year in the NFL



Ragnow by Year:

2018 - 66.5 OVR (32nd among Gs)

2019 - 74.9 OVR (6th among Cs)

2020 - 80.3 OVR (2nd)



Will Ragnow be able to take the top spot in 2021?#OnePride pic.twitter.com/gg01YCYVuJ — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) April 20, 2021

#3 - Alex Anzalone, Linebacker

Alex Anzalone arrives from the New Orleans Saints as a tone-setter. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn knows Anzalone well after spending so much time with the Saints. Anzalone is an energetic tackler who will provide heart and desire on a Lions defense that desperately needs a shot of energy.

#4 - Trey Flowers, Edge Rusher

It is a massive year for Detroit Lions edge rusher Trey Flowers. The former Patriot inked a $95 million deal back in 2018; sadly, he's not lived up to the contract. Now that the former Patriots-dominated staff has left Detroit, Flowers must prove he is worth the contract by performing.

Giving Flowers the added responsibility placed pressure on him. Hopefully, for Flowers' sake, the added leadership role will bring the best out of Flowers. His career in Detroit depends on 2021.

#5 - Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Special Teams

Jalen Reeves-Maybin is a career special teams player. Therefore it is no surprise that Reeves-Maybin is the captain of the special teams unit. For over four years, Reeves-Maybin has excelled on special teams. His experience and leadership skills make him the perfect fit for this role.

