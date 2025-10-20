  • home icon
  Lions vs. Buccaneers Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 MNF showdown?

Lions vs. Buccaneers Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 MNF showdown?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 20, 2025 21:51 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty
Lions vs. Buccaneers Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 MNF showdown?

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in tonight's Week 7 showdown. Both teams have enjoyed impressive starts to the season and will look to continue such good form with a Monday Night Football victory.

With the game on the horizon, let's look at the inactives for both sides.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Inactives Tonight

Detroit Lions Inactives Week 7

  • Avonte Maddox CB
  • Jammie Robinson Safety
  • Kerby Joseph Safety
  • Mekhi Wingo DL
  • Quinton Jefferson DL
  • Sione Vaki RB
  • Terrion Arnold CB

Cornerback Terrion Arnold will play no part in tonight's game. The starting cornerback is dealing with a shoulder injury. Arnold participated in a solitary practice session this week, and he won't be risked against the Buccaneers.

Another member of the Lions safety set to miss tonight's game is safety Kerby Joseph. Joseph has a knee issue and couldn’t practice this week. He'll play no part in tonight's contest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives Week 7

  • Bucky Irving RB
  • C. J. Brewer DL
  • Chris Godwin Jr. WR
  • Josh Williams RB
  • Kindle Vildor CB
  • Luke Haggard G
  • Sebastian Castro Safety

Veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin remains out of action. The fan favorite is dealing with a fibula injury. The Lions game will be the fifth game he's missed in 2025.

Starting running back Bucky Irving won't partake in tonight's game. The pacey RB is dealing with foot and shoulder issues. Irving missed every practice session this week.

How have the Lions and Buccaneers performed in 2025?

The Detroit Lions are enjoying an impressive start to the 2025 season. They've won four games and lost just two ahead of tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, the Lions are coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. It was a humbling defeat and ended Dan Campbell's side's four-game winning streak. They'll aim to get back to winning ways against the Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are arguably the best-performing team in the NFC. Todd Bowles' side is 5-1 with their sole loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

The Buccaneers are led by MVP frontrunner Baker Mayfield, and they've found unique ways to win dicey matchups since the beginning of the season. They'll look to record their third straight win against Jared Goff and Co.

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

