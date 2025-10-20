Lions vs. Buccaneers Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 MNF showdown?

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in tonight's Week 7 showdown. Both teams have enjoyed impressive starts to the season and will look to continue such good form with a Monday Night Football victory.With the game on the horizon, let's look at the inactives for both sides.Lions vs. Buccaneers Inactives TonightDetroit Lions Inactives Week 7Avonte Maddox CBJammie Robinson SafetyKerby Joseph SafetyMekhi Wingo DLQuinton Jefferson DLSione Vaki RBTerrion Arnold CBCornerback Terrion Arnold will play no part in tonight's game. The starting cornerback is dealing with a shoulder injury. Arnold participated in a solitary practice session this week, and he won't be risked against the Buccaneers.Another member of the Lions safety set to miss tonight's game is safety Kerby Joseph. Joseph has a knee issue and couldn’t practice this week. He'll play no part in tonight's contest.Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives Week 7Bucky Irving RBC. J. Brewer DLChris Godwin Jr. WRJosh Williams RBKindle Vildor CBLuke Haggard GSebastian Castro SafetyVeteran wide receiver Chris Godwin remains out of action. The fan favorite is dealing with a fibula injury. The Lions game will be the fifth game he's missed in 2025.Starting running back Bucky Irving won't partake in tonight's game. The pacey RB is dealing with foot and shoulder issues. Irving missed every practice session this week.How have the Lions and Buccaneers performed in 2025?The Detroit Lions are enjoying an impressive start to the 2025 season. They've won four games and lost just two ahead of tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.However, the Lions are coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. It was a humbling defeat and ended Dan Campbell's side's four-game winning streak. They'll aim to get back to winning ways against the Buccaneers.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are arguably the best-performing team in the NFC. Todd Bowles' side is 5-1 with their sole loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.The Buccaneers are led by MVP frontrunner Baker Mayfield, and they've found unique ways to win dicey matchups since the beginning of the season. They'll look to record their third straight win against Jared Goff and Co.