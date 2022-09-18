Commanders vs Lions: Time, channel, live stream and injury report

The Washington Commanders travel to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The crunch clash between the two NFC sides will take place on Sunday, September 18th.

Ron Rivera's Commanders got off to an upbeat start this season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. They will be hoping to build on their winning start. Meanwhile, the Lions suffered a narrow defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in their opening game of the campaign. Dan Campbell will be eager to get his first win of the season in front of a packed and optimistic Ford Field.

What time is Commanders vs Lions?

The game between the Commanders and Lions will kick off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, September 18th at Ford Field in Detroit.

What channel is the Commanders vs Lions game on?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on FOX.

Commanders vs Lions live streaming guide

NFL fans in the USA can live stream the game on FuboTV.

Commanders vs Lions injury report

Washington Commanders injury report

Player Position Injury Status Kamren Curl S Thumb Questionable Wes Schweitzer G Hamstring Questionable Jonathan Allen DT Groin Questionable

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Commanders in Week 2. However, Kamren Curl, Wes Schweitzer and Jonathan Allen are listed as questionable for the weekend's game against the Lions. Allen picked up a groin injury against the Jaguars in Week 1.

Carson Wentz will start for the Commanders in Week 2

Detroit Lions injury report

Player Position Injury Status D’Andre Swift RB Ankle Questionable Jonah Jackson G Finger Doubtful Amani Oruwariye CB Back Questionable Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring Questionable Frank Ragnow G Groin/ Foot Out

The Lions will be without Frank Ragnow due to injury this weekend. Evan Brown will likely start in place of Ragnow. Jonah Jackson was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. Jared Goff will start at QB for the hosts.

Commanders vs Lions head-to-head record

The two teams have met each other 46 teams in NFL history, including on three occasions in the postseason. Interestingly, the Commanders have an evident advantage in the head-to-head department with 31 wins in comparison to the Lions' 15 victories.

The last meeting between the two teams took place in November 2020. The Lions pipped the Commanders 30-27 in that contest. Nevertheless, we will see who comes out victorious this Sunday. With fans of both franchises optimistic of a win, it should be an exciting game.

