Detroit Lions vs New York Giants preview, prediction & betting tips | NFL preseason August 11, 2023 

The Detroit Lions kick off its 2023 preseason schedule at home on Friday (Aug. 11) against the New York Giants at 7 p.m. ET.

The Lions and Giants have been doing joint practices ahead of their preseason game on Friday. It is expected that Detroit rests most of their starters while the Giants are expected to do the same, as both teams want to get a good look at prospects and players battling for a roster spot.

Some key players that could be suiting up for Detroit are wide receiver, Jameson Williams, cornerback, Starling Thomas V, quarterback Nate Sudfield, and potentially tight end Sam LaPorta.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the Giants, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could suit up but wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt should see some sun, as with center John Michael Schmitz who is projected to be the starting center. If Daniel Jones doesn't go, New York will likely see Tyrod Taylor get to run this offense.

Lions vs. Giants prediction

The Detroit Lions are +124 underdogs while the Giants are -148 favorites, while the spread has the Giants as three-point favorites.

Part of the reason why New York is the favorite is due to the fact that Tyrod Taylor will likely be one of the best backup quarterbacks this season. Taylor has been a starting quarterback in this league, and he should be able to have success in the preseason game.

Although Taylor will likely only play a few series or a quarter, he will likely get the Giants out to an early lead. However, with the Lions playing at home, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some of their key players play a series or two in front of the fans.

Ultimately, I do have faith that Taylor will leave the game with a bit of a lead and the Giants' defense will do enough to hold onto the win.

Prediction: Giants win

Betting tips for Lions vs. Giants

At -148, I think that is a good price to pay for the New York Giants as I would prefer that to the -3, as to me, there's a good chance that pushes. When the line was -2.5, I liked that a lot more as I do think the Giants will win between three and seven points.

As well as taking the Giants moneyline, the over 35.5 intrigues me as it seems too low. Both teams have solid backup quarterbacks that should be able to have success while most of the key starters on defense won't be suiting up which is why I expect this game to be a high scoring one and could see a 27-24, or 27-21 final.

Poll : Who do you think will win? Giants Lions 0 votes