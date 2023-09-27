Lions vs. Packers prediction, odds, and betting tips, Week 4, September 28, 2023

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 28, as the Detroit Lions head to Green Bay to play the Packers. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 record.

Last week, the Lions returned to the win column with a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. This will also be Detroit's second Thursday Night game of the new campaign after they opened the season with a 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay, meanwhile, picked up their second win on Sunday with an 18-17 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. The Packers trailed 17-0 heading into the fourth quarter and were able to rally to get the win. The comeback win gave Green Bay a ton of confidence, according to quarterback Jordan Love.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I just think it brings everybody closer together. Nobody flinched. It feels great. It’s a confidence booster for the whole team.”

Week 4 Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers prediction

The Detroit Lions are 1.5-point favorites on the road against the Green Bay Packers, while the over/under is set at 46.

Last week, the Lions' defense took a big step forward as they stifled the Atlanta Falcons and allowed them to score just six points.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 24 PPG, while Jared Goff has thrown five touchdowns to three interceptions. As well, against the Packers in his career, Goff is averaging just 219 passing yards per game but has thrown for ten touchdowns and just two interceptions. The offense also averages 111.7 rushing yards per game and 273 passing yards per game.

Green Bay, meanwhile, has had an excellent defense to begin the season in terms of passing. The Packers are allowing just 219 passing yards a game, but on the ground, they are allowing 136.66 rushing yards.

On offense, Green Bay has struggled as they are averaging just 218.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 21st, and 90.3 rushing yards, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

If Green Bay is going to win, they will need to stop the Lions running game, which has been decent to begin the year. Goff will also test the Packers' secondary, which will be an intriguing matchup to watch.

Prediction: Lions 24, Packers 20

Jared Goff and the Lions are in Green Bay

Lions vs. Packers betting tips

Tip 1: Detroit Lions ML -120

Tip 2: Detroit Lions -1.5 -108

Tip 3: Jared Goff over 1.5 passing TDs -125

Tip 4: Jordan Lover under 232.5 passing yards -115

Lions vs. Packers head-to-head record

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are both in the NFC North and have played each other 187 times, including the postseason. Green Bay is 105-75-7 against Detroit in their history.

Where to watch Lions vs. Packers?

The Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field in Green Bay to play the Packers on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the game on Amazon.

Poll : Who will win the Week 4 game? Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers 0 votes