Lions vs Panthers prediction and betting tips - August 25, 2023

The Detroit Lions head to Carolina to play the Panthers in preseason action on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Detroit is currently 1-1 in the preseason as the Lions beat the New York Giants 21-16 in their first game before losing 25-7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Carolina, meanwhile, is 0-2 and lost its first preseason game 27-0 to the New York Jets and then lost 21-19 to the New York Giants.

The Lions will use the final preseason game to look more into the quarterback battle. Detroit has Jared Goff as its starter and Teddy Bridgewater as backup, meaning, Nate Sudfeld, Adrian Martinez, and Hendon Hooker (who is injured) are battling to be the third quarterback.

Carolina, meanwhile, has announced that Bryce Young will play in the preseason game. It's uncertain how long Young will play in this game, but the Panthers are looking to get Young more game action before Week 1.

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction

The Carolina Panthers are -218 favorites and are -4.5 favorites on the spread, as the Panthers are set to start most of the starters. The over/under is set at 37 points.

With the Panthers set to start Bryce Young and most of their starters, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Carolina as the betting favorite. As well, the Panthers are at home and will be able to get a home-field advantage in this one.

The Lions will likely go with most of their backups, especially at quarterback. Given they are now in a playoff or bust year, Detroit isn't going to risk any key players getting hurt in the final preseason game.

Ultimately, expect Carolina to get an early lead with the starters in play and hold onto it as the backups and third-stringers come into play. -218 is too rich a price, though.

Lions vs. Panthers: Betting tips

Although I don't like the -218 price on the moneyline, I do like the Panthers to cover the -4.5.

Expect Carolina's offense to have a lot of success early with Young under center and most of the key weapons playing. Detroit's backup quarterbacks have struggled so far in the preseason, and I expect the Panthers' backups to have success here.

Carolina will get out to a 10 or 14-point lead before the backups come in and will do enough to cover the -4.5.

I also like the under-37 points here as Detroit won't be playing many key players and the second half will likely be all third-stringers, which will lead to a lot of punts.

Take the Panthers -4.5 and the under 37.

Match details and how to watch Lions vs. Panthers

TV: CBS

Time: August 25, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

