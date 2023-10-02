In Week 3, Russell Wilson and the Broncos had a 70 - 20 defeat to the Miami Dolphins. It was one of the biggest blowouts in recent memory, giving Denver their third straight loss. Everyone, including fantasy football expert Lisa Ann, chimed in on the massive loss.

She spoke about the Broncos' lackluster performance in a recent edition of her show 'Lisa Ann Does Fantasy Bettor.' Ann spoke about who was to blame for that loss, and she didn't place it on Wilson or head coach Sean Payton. She said,

"Are the Broncos going to be overlooked after last week's loss. What a loss it was. I feel really bad for Broncos fans right now. Who is to blame? Of course, Russell Wilson is carrying most of the blame. Not necessarily though the absolute truth."

She added:

"Of course, everyone's talking about the marriage, Sean Payton-Russell Wilson, will it stick? Sean Payton's not a miracle worker, it's only Week 4, everybody. You know, Courtland Sutton's coming together. Jerry Jeudy has had some nice plays. There is some good offensive movement out there. The defense is trash."

To Lisa Ann's point, Denver's defense allowed 726 yards to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense back in Week 3. It was the most yards allowed in an NFL game since 1966.

As for Wilson, he had 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Denver's loss to Miami.

How did Russell Wilson and the Broncos fare in Week 4?

Russell Wilson and the Broncos faced the winless Chicago Bears on the road in Week 4. The quarterback threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns with a 75 percent completion percentage in the win.

The Denver defense allowed 471 yards against Justin Fields and the Bears offense in the win. As of Week 4, the Broncos are last in the NFL in points allowed per game and yards allowed per game.

Time will tell if the Broncos defense can turn it around, as the offense is 10th in points per game with 23 points this season. Wilson is in the three in the league in both touchdowns (9) and passer rating (106.7) thus far in the 2023 season.