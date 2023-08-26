Corey Davis called it a career after seven seasons in the NFL and with $5 million in earnings. Most former players turn to broadcasting upon retirement but Davis was presented an opportunity to join a new space.

Author and podcast Lisa Ann offered a chance for Davis to become a member of the fantasy football space.

On a recent episode of 'Lisa Ann Does Fantasy Bettor', she opened the door for Davis to join the space where she has found great success herself:

"Yes, I mean, so in a net worth, which these aren't always accurate, but it looks as if Davis is worth an estimated 5 million from his football career, he didn't get a big contract, he'd always been playing on something small 5 million is not a lot of money for a 28 year old to even consider retiring completely."

She added:

"So hopefully he gets into a space whether it's broadcast, maybe he comes into our fantasy sports space, because you know, we'd love that. But he's gonna have to do something because 5 million is like, what are you gonna do with that?"

Lisa Ann is one of the biggest names in fantasy football with two million followers on Twitter. She also hosts the Fantasy Sports show on Sirius XM.

Besides her fantasy football career, the author has her own podcast titled 'The Lisa Ann Experience', which can be found on her YouTube channel.

Corey Davis and his NFL Career

Corey Davis started his career with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him fifth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The wide receiver played four seasons with the team, racking up 207 receptions, 2,851 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

In March 2021, he signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal to join the New York Jets as a free agent. Corey Davis was set to enter his third season with the Jets in 2023 before retiring.

He played in 22 games over the course of two seasons in New York. The wideout had 1,208 yards with 66 receptions and six touchdowns. We'll see if Davis takes up on Lisa Ann's offer to join the fantasy football world post-NFL.

