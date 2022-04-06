NFL franchises in need of a new look under center this coming season have several options ahead of the kickoff of the 2022 campaign.

In a little over three weeks, the NFL Draft will give teams a chance to find their QB of the future. Four teams with top 10 selections (Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks) could look to fill immediate voids using one of the top signal-callers from the NCAA.

If they don't end up with a QB upgrade at the draft proceedings from April 28-30, the free-agent market could pay dividends instead.

Here are the 3 best NFL QBs available on the market for franchises to target:

Ryan Fitzpatrick, if healthy, can be a valuable QB option as a starter or backup

#3 - Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick has had a journeyman career that led him to the then-named Washington Football Team in 2021. Unfortunately, his time in the nation's capital was cut short due to a hip subluxation.

Here's Sporting News writer Jacob Camenker's explanation of the injury, with help from NationwideChildrens.org:

A hip subluxation occurs when the femoral head — the "ball" that connects your leg to your hip — is not fully in the socket. It's not a full dislocation, but it can cause limited range of motion and, if not treated, can turn into a full dislocation.

Fitzpatrick is not the most spectacular option on the market, but he would certainly qualify more on the safer end of the FA QB spectrum than the other top options.

For his career, Fitzpatrick has 54 more touchdowns (223) than interceptions (169) with a completion percentage of over 60% in his 17 years of service. As either a backup or an interim starter, there are far bigger gambles available to franchises than the Harvard product.

Colin Kaepernick looks ready to contribute to an NFL franchise

#2 - Colin Kaepernick

Based on what we saw during the Michigan Wolverines 2022 spring game, Colin Kaepernick still has what it takes to hang in the league from a physical standpoint.

It has been a long time since Kaepernick stepped foot on an NFL field in uniform. Not only that, but the San Francisco 49ers were the only franchise ever willing to take a chance on him, and with Trey Lance in tow, they don't have that need anymore.

But signing Kaepernick in 2022, after all this time away, would carry minimal financial risks but could pay off in priceless ways on the field.

Given the back-and-forth nature of the collusion lawsuit between Kaepernick's camp and the league, it'd be great press for the team that does decide to take a gamble on the former second-round pick out of Nevada.

Based off the distance he can still throw and the mobility he was able to just show, Kaepernick could be far more than a positive PR move.

Cam Newton can still be QB1 for an NFL postseason team.

#1 - Cam Newton

Cam Newton made a brief return to the Carolina Panthers in 2021, but it didn't exactly resemble the brightest moments from his first run in the Queen City. Instead, Newton struggled mightily after scoring two touchdowns in his first game back against the Arizona Cardinals this past November.

Just last week, the Panthers showed interest in bringing "Superman" back into the fold to compete with Sam Darnold for the starting job. Head coach Matt Rhule gushed about what he brought to the organization:

"I love Cam Newton. He's an amazing leader. He's an amazing football player. Everything we do has to be right for the organization, right for him.''

As did Carolina GM Scott Fitterer:

"It's not just us saying, 'Hey, Cam, come on back.' He's got to want to come back. He's got to like the role, the situation. It's really just a fit for both of us. The door is open. I'd love to have someone with his leadership, his toughness. He brought so much to his team last year and stabilized us during a really hard time. He's a really special person.''

Newton could have another homecoming tale in Atlanta should he be brought in to challenge Marcus Mariota for that role. Otherwise, Seattle could use the 2015 NFL MVP as a stopgap option between Russell Wilson and whoever (Malik Willis?) they draft next. Houston may be content with Davis Mills, so they might not be an option.

Whatever the case, Newton deserves to be on an NFL franchise in 2022. Time will tell if an NFL GM feels the same.

Edited by Windy Goodloe