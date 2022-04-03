Ranking the 5 best safeties in the NFL ft. Tyrann Mathieu

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was released by the Kansas City Chiefs, following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, and has yet to be signed to a new team. At just 29-years-old, the Honey Badger still has plenty of good football left in him and has proved he's an elite-level safety during his time with the Chiefs, as well as while he played for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

There is an argument to be made that, despite being a free agent, Mathieu still ranks among the best safeties in the league. Here are the five best safeties in the NFL, featuring Tyrann Mathieu.

#5 - Derwin James, Chargers

Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers

Despite having plenty of injury issues during his time in the NFL, Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers has proved he's one of the best safeties in the league when healthy. James missed the entirety of the 2020 season due to a torn meniscus, but on his return in 2021, he didn't disappoint. James set career-highs in tackles with a total of 118, as well as totaling two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

This led to the former-Florida State prospect making the second Pro Bowl of his career in 2021, after making the game following an outstanding rookie year in 2018. If James' health can keep up, there's no reason why he can't be the best safety in the league for years to come.

#4 - Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker celebrates with the Arizona Cardinals

Since being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, Budda Baker has consistently proven he's among the best safeties in the NFL. Baker has made the Pro Bowl in four of his five NFL seasons and has totalled 539 combined tackles and five interceptions, three of which came during the 2021 season.

Baker might be mostly remembered for picking off Russell Wilson in a game against the Seattle Seahawks, only for D.K. Metcalf to chase him down to stop a certain pick-six.

Baker is more than a ball-hawk, as he is able to play all over the field, and this versatility must make him a nightmare to face and a joy to coach!

#3 - Tyrann Mathieu, Free Agent

Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs

One of the biggest shocks of the 2022 NFL free agency period is the fact Tyrann Mathieu is yet to be signed to a new team. This is despite Mathieu being named in the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, him being selected to three Pro Bowls and being named First-Team All-Pro three times, the most recent of which only came in the 2020 season.

Mathieu seems to be in the right place at the right time, be it for an interception or to make a crucial tackle. His career stats, thus far, read 610 tackles, 26 interceptions and four forced fumbles since he was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 draft.

It's surely only a matter of time before Mathieu gets to showcase his skills for another franchise.

#2 - Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons is widely regarded as one of the best safeties in the NFL. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2016 draft, and has been a regular in the side since 2017. During his career, thus far, Simmons has amassed 21 interceptions, 49 passes defensed and 465 combined tackles.

Simmons is a key cog in a fantastic Broncos defense, and the Broncos knew they couldn't afford to lose him, so they franchise tagged him for two consecutive seasons before agreeing to a four-year $61 million contract in March 2021.

Simmons has also led all safeties in interceptions since 2019, with 14.

#1 - Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

Kevin Byard with the Tennessee Titans

Kevin Byard has been one of the most underrated players in the NFL for a number of years, and he tops our list of the best safeties in football. Having made the Pro Bowl twice, as well as being named First-Team All-Pro twice, Byard's play has gone under the radar somewhat, but his production in his time in the league has been unquestionable. Throughout his career, Byard has totalled 519 combined tackles, 23 interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Byard has also proved he can come up clutch in big moments, picking off Lamar Jackson as the Titans overcame the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 AFC Divisional Round, and he recorded his first career pick-six in 2021, as the Titans notched up a huge road win against Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Byard was ranked as the top safety in the NFL by PFF in 2021, having been graded at 90.4

