3 greatest quarterbacks in Denver Broncos history

Acquiring superstar quarterbacks is something the Denver Broncos have been known to do a few times over the past 40 years or so.

This offseason, the team sent three players, as well as a bunch of draft picks, to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Trade package:



Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.



Wilson has led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory, and he could very well do the same as a member of the Broncos at some point in the future.

Wilson has led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory, and he could very well do the same as a member of the Broncos at some point in the future.

Once his career is said and done, he could be widely considered one of the greatest signal-callers in franchise history.

Here are the three best quarterbacks to ever play for the Broncos.

Denver Broncos' Top 3 quarterbacks of all time

Denver Broncos legends Peyton Manning and John Elway

#1 - John Elway

Without a doubt, John Elway is the best quarterback in Broncos history and, perhaps, one of the NFL’s 10 greatest QBs of all time.

The former Stanford star was traded to the Broncos in 1983 after refusing to play for the Baltimore Colts, who selected him with the first overall pick in that year’s draft.

Old School 80s @OldSchool80s April 26, 1983: John Elway was the 1st player selected in the NFL Draft by Baltimore. #80s Later traded to Denver. April 26, 1983: John Elway was the 1st player selected in the NFL Draft by Baltimore. #80s Later traded to Denver. https://t.co/TFqLVlpgH9

The trade would prove to be the best move the Broncos have ever made. Elway played his entire 16-year career in Denver, winning a regular season MVP, as well as a Super Bowl MVP and leading the team to two Super Bowl wins.

#2 - Peyton Manning

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning is easily the best player on this list. Yet, he isn’t the best player in Broncos history, seeing that he only played four seasons with the team, 12 fewer years than Elway did.

Manning went to Denver in 2012 after being released by the Indianapolis Colts due to injury. As a Bronco, he won the fifth MVP of his career, NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors and helped the the team win Super Bowl 50.

While he's known more for his achievements as a Colt, he is certainly considered a Broncos legend as well.

#3- Jake Plummer

After spending the first six years of his career the with the Arizona Cardinals, Jake Plummer signed with the Broncos as a free agent in 2003.

He went on to lead Denver to the playoffs in three of his four seasons with the team, including a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2005.

On Halloween 2004, Plummer threw for a franchise-record 499 passing yards during a contest against the Atlanta Falcons. That incredible record still stands.

