  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Listing the 10 youngest Super Bowl MVPs of all time feat. Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Allen, and more

Listing the 10 youngest Super Bowl MVPs of all time feat. Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Allen, and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jan 31, 2025 15:05 GMT
Listing the 10 youngest Super Bowl MVPs of all time feat. Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Allen, and more
Listing the 10 youngest Super Bowl MVPs of all time feat. Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Allen, and more

Winning a Super Bowl is a big deal for an American football player, and it's even more special when a player is recognized as the most valuable player of the big game.

We've seen some famous players earn the honor in the past few seasons. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Cooper Kupp and Tom Brady readily come to mind. So, with Super Bowl LIX around the corner, let's look at the youngest players to earn the rare honor of hoisting the Super Bowl MVP Award.

also-read-trending Trending

Listing the 10 youngest Super Bowl MVPs of all time

Here's a look at a list of the 10 youngest Super Bowl MVPs, per Stat Muse:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

  1. Marcus Allen, Running Back, Los Angeles Raiders, 23 years, 303 days old - Super Bowl XVIII
  2. Lynn Swann, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers, 23 years, 315 days old - Super Bowl X
  3. Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs, 24 years, 138 days old - Super Bowl LIV
  4. Malcolm Smith, Linebacker, Seattle Seahawks, 24 years old - Super Bowl XLVIII
  5. Santonio Holmes, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers, 24 years old - Super Bowl XLIII
  6. Tom Brady, Quarterback, New England Patriots, 24 years old - Super Bowl XXXVI
  7. Emmitt Smith, Running Back, Dallas Cowboys, 24 years old - Super Bowl XXVIII
  8. Randy White, Defensive Lineman, Dallas Cowboys, 24 years old - Super Bowl XII
  9. Franco Harris, Running Back, Pittsburgh Steelers, 24 years old - Super Bowl IX
  10. Deion Branch, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots, 25 years old - Super Bowl XXXIX

Who will be the MVP of Super Bowl LIX?

An array of excellent players are set to feature in Super Bowl LIX. Here's a look at the MVP odds ahead of the big game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

  • Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs - +120
  • Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles - +260
  • Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles - +350
  • Travis Kelce, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs - +1500
  • Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs - +2800
  • A.J. Brown, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles - +3500

The odds are split, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have great players up there. It shows how balanced the bookmakers consider this season's Super Bowl matchup.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी