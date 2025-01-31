Listing the 10 youngest Super Bowl MVPs of all time feat. Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Allen, and more

Winning a Super Bowl is a big deal for an American football player, and it's even more special when a player is recognized as the most valuable player of the big game.

We've seen some famous players earn the honor in the past few seasons. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Cooper Kupp and Tom Brady readily come to mind. So, with Super Bowl LIX around the corner, let's look at the youngest players to earn the rare honor of hoisting the Super Bowl MVP Award.

Listing the 10 youngest Super Bowl MVPs of all time

Here's a look at a list of the 10 youngest Super Bowl MVPs, per Stat Muse:

Marcus Allen, Running Back, Los Angeles Raiders, 23 years, 303 days old - Super Bowl XVIII Lynn Swann, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers, 23 years, 315 days old - Super Bowl X Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs, 24 years, 138 days old - Super Bowl LIV Malcolm Smith, Linebacker, Seattle Seahawks, 24 years old - Super Bowl XLVIII Santonio Holmes, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers, 24 years old - Super Bowl XLIII Tom Brady, Quarterback, New England Patriots, 24 years old - Super Bowl XXXVI Emmitt Smith, Running Back, Dallas Cowboys, 24 years old - Super Bowl XXVIII Randy White, Defensive Lineman, Dallas Cowboys, 24 years old - Super Bowl XII Franco Harris, Running Back, Pittsburgh Steelers, 24 years old - Super Bowl IX Deion Branch, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots, 25 years old - Super Bowl XXXIX

Who will be the MVP of Super Bowl LIX?

An array of excellent players are set to feature in Super Bowl LIX. Here's a look at the MVP odds ahead of the big game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs - +120

Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles - +260

Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles - +350

Travis Kelce, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs - +1500

Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs - +2800

A.J. Brown, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles - +3500

The odds are split, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have great players up there. It shows how balanced the bookmakers consider this season's Super Bowl matchup.

