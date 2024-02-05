Listing the 3 oldest NFL head coaches to win a Super Bowl feat. Bill Belichick and more

Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, at age 65, is the oldest coach in the league after Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick, the coaches of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, respectively, left at the end of the 2023 season.

Reid is already the only coach in league history to have won 100 games for two teams. If the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, he will also move up on the list of oldest coaches to win the Super Bowl.

The NFL does not have a retirement age, which has benefited many teams in the league, as there have been Vince Lombardi Trophy-winning coaches above 65. Let's have a look the three oldest coaches to win a Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three oldest coaches to win the Super Bowl ft. Bill Belichick

#1 Bruce Arians (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 68 years old

Although Bruce Arians started his coaching career in 1975, it wasn't before he was 68 that he took home his first Super Bowl championship.

At 68 years and 127 days old, Arians became the oldest coach to claim a Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV in 2021.

With the Chicago Bears winning the NFL Championship in 1963, George Halas holds the distinction for being the oldest coach to win a title, at 68 years and 331 days. However, the title was not known as the Super Bowl that year.

Arians earned his Super Bowl victory as an NFL coach in his seventh year, making him the second-oldest to win an NFL championship but the oldest to win the Super Bowl.

Expand Tweet

#2 Bill Belichick (New England Patriots) - 66 years old

When the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in 2019, Bill Belichick became the oldest coach to win the Super Bowl until Bruce Arians surpassed him in 2021.

In Super Bowl LIII, the Pats beat the Rams 13-3, thanks to a defensive masterpiece overseen by Belichick, who was 66 years, nine months and 18 days old at the time.

Obviously, Bill Belichick's achievements go far beyond his record as one of the oldest Lombardi Trophy winners. Belichick holds the Super Bowl records for both most coach visits (nine) and wins (six).

Before joining the Patriots in 2000, Bill Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, where he also won Super Bowls XXI and XXV.

Expand Tweet

#3 Tom Coughlin (New York Giants) - 65 years old

Tom Coughlin was 65 when his New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 21–17 in Super Bowl XLVI on Feb. 5, 2012, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Coughlin guided the Giants to victories against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI during his tenure as coach from 2004 to 2015. Moreover, he's the first coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, holding the position from 1995 to 2002 and guiding the group to two trips to the AFC Championship Game.

Expand Tweet

Coughlin confirmed his resignation as the Giants coach following the 2015 campaign. He went back to work for the Jaguars as executive vice-president of football operations.