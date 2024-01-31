Listing every Super Bowl-starting quarterback in the last 10 years feat. Nick Foles, Cam Newton and more

One of the most desired honors across professional sports is winning the Super Bowl, especially as a starting quarterback.

A Super Bowl berth does not always equate to success, particularly for a starting quarterback, but those who have experienced it can always relive it for the rest of their career.

The starting quarterbacks for the last 10 Super Bowls are listed here. We also record whether or not they were named the MVP.

Super Bowl LVII quarterbacks

The first Super Bowl featuring two black starting quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, took place in 2023.

Mahomes, the quarterback for Kansas City, ended the game with 21 completed passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, earning him the title of Super Bowl MVP. Additionally, he led the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Eagles.

Super Bowl LVI quarterbacks

In Feb. 2022, two first-time Super Bowl quarterbacks, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, squared up for Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford and the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23–20. Stafford had a passer rating of 89.9 with 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Burrow had a passer rating of 100.9 with 263 yards and one touchdown.

However, Cooper Kupp, a wide receiver with the Los Angeles Rams, was named the MVP of that game.

Super Bowl LV quarterbacks

The quarterback showdown from Super Bowl LV pitted a rising superstar who had been tipped to overtake the proven best in the position's history against each other.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the 2021 Super Bowl on home field against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes were the starting quarterbacks.

Brady, in his 10th Super Bowl appearance, won the big game for the seventh time. Moreover, after throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, he was awarded the Super Bowl MVP for a record sixth time. He also led the Bucs to a commanding 31-9 victory.

Super Bowl LIV quarterbacks

The Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third Super Bowl in 2020 with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, was his opponent. He had guided the team to a 13-3 regular season record and their seventh Super Bowl berth.

Mahomes came out on top, guiding the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory. After completing 26 of 42 pass attempts for 286 yards and two touchdowns, he was also awarded the MVP of the Super Bowl. He added 29 yards and one touchdown from rushing as well.

Super Bowl LIII quarterbacks

Super Bowl LIII took place on Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and pitted 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady against 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff.

Brady guided the New England Patriots to a 13-3 victory, demonstrating the value of experience. While Goff completed 21 of 35 throws for 229 yards, one interception and no touchdowns, Brady completed 21 passes for 262 yards and one interception.

The MVP was awarded to Julian Edelman, the wide receiver for New England, rather than either of the two quarterbacks.

Super Bowl LII quarterbacks

Tom Brady and Nick Foles squared off in Super Bowl LII for the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. The Eagles beat the Pats 41-33 to cap off an incredible season.

MVP award-winner Nick Foles passed for 373 yards and three scores in Super Bowl LII, while Brady passed for a Super Bowl record 505 yards.

Super Bowl LI quarterbacks

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan — the two best in the NFL in the 2016–17 season — squared off in Super Bowl LI.

Ryan was poised to win MVP of the Super Bowl until the Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead. Although Ryan completed 74% of his throws and scored two touchdowns, Tom Brady emerged the MVP after guiding the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in overtime, throwing for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

Super Bowl 50 quarterbacks

Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos and Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers squared off in what would be Manning's final NFL game in Super Bowl 50.

Manning led the Broncos to a 24-10 victory and finished with 141 yards and one interception for a passer rating of 56.6 in that game. However, linebacker Von Miller, Manning's teammate, won the MVP honors after racking up an amazing six total tackles with 2.5 sacks.

Super Bowl XLIX quarterbacks

Tom Brady's New England Patriots saw off competition from Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015.

Brady attempted 50 passes for 328 yards, while Wilson contributed three runs for 39 yards and completed 12 of his 21 throws for 247 yards. Brady, for the third time in his career, took home the MVP award, as New England won 28-24.

Super Bowl XLVIII quarterbacks

Russell Wilson had just been selected to his first Pro Bowl, while Peyton Manning had won his fifth and last MVP award going into Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8, with Wilson at center. Apart from being tied for the third-biggest point differential in Super Bowl history, the outcome remains the widest margin of victory for an underdog in the Super Bowl.

Wilson completed 66.7% of his throws for 206 yards, one touchdown, one interception and an 86.3 passer rating, but Malcolm Smith, his teammate, was named the MVP.