Listing every Super Bowl-winning QB for the last 10 years ft. Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady

It's no longer unusual for a team's quarterback to take the lion's share of the blame when their team loses a Super Bowl, but he also frequently receives the most recognition when his team wins.

A comprehensive list of the starting quarterbacks for the teams that won the Super Bowl in the last 10 games is provided below.

Starting quarterbacks for past 10 Super Bowl-winning teams

#1 - Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl LVII)

The Kansas City Chiefs faced a scare in the first half of Super Bowl LVII due to an injury to Patrick Mahomes, but he went on to lead the squad on four scoring drives in the second half to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Despite his injured ankle, Mahomes managed to get going for 44 yards on only six carries, which was one of the more impressive aspects of his showing in that game. In addition, he completed 21 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, which helped him win the MVP honor for the Super Bowl.

#2 - Matthew Stafford (Super Bowl LVI)

Matthew Stafford failed to win a single postseason game for 12 years during his tenure with the Detroit Lions. He only made it to the postseason three times while in Detroit. But he went on to win a Super Bowl ring during his first campaign with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford guided the Rams to a 23–20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in 2022.

The seasoned quarterback won his first championship ring after completing 26 of his 40 pass attempts for 283 yards, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions in his first season in Los Angeles.

#3 - Tom Brady (Super Bowl LV)

Quarterback Tom Brady became the first NFL player to scoop up championships in three different decades when he won his seventh championship ring in Super Bowl LV. That win means he has more Big Game triumphs than any other NFL team in history.

Brady, who had celebrated his 43rd birthday before the game, became the oldest player to have participated in a Super Bowl. In the end, he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Brady won the game's MVP to overtake 39-year-old Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who was the MVP of the 1979 World Series, to become the oldest winner of the award in all four main American sports.

#4 - Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl LIV)

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to success over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2020 thanks in large part to a spectacular fourth-quarter comeback.

Mahomes' Chiefs were behind 20-10 against the Niners, a team known for their formidable defense in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs, nevertheless, were able to turn things around and win 31–20.

There was no question at the time that Mahomes would go on to win more championships in the seasons to come after he won his first Super Bowl at the age of 24 in only his second full season in the league.

The star quarterback completed 26 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He also ran for 29 yards and one touchdown. He was named the MVP of the Super Bowl for his efforts.

#5 - Tom Brady (Super Bowl LIII)

Tom Brady did not play at his finest for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. In a defense-heavy game, he had only 262 yards passing and 0 touchdowns after throwing an interception on the game's opening drive. Nevertheless, the Pats overcame the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tom Brady won his record sixth Super Bowl in that game, differentiating him from every other player in NFL history, even though it was wide receiver Julian Edelman who was chosen as the game's MVP.

#6 - Nick Foles (Super Bowl LII)

One of the memorable moments in football history that will be discussed for years to come was the performance of quarterback Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII, as well as the circumstances preceding that incredible game.

As Carson Wentz went down with an injury in the latter part of the regular season in 2017, Foles took over as the starting quarterback. He not only led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, he was also named MVP of the game.

Foles threw for three touchdowns and 373 yards against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The fact that the title was won against Tom Brady and the Patriots—depriving their dynasty of another ring—made it even more memorable.

#7 - Tom Brady (Super Bowl LI)

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to win Super Bowl LI 34-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

That game against the Atlanta Falcons will probably go down as Brady's best example of a determined competitor. He completed 43 of 62 throws for 466 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for 15 yards, making him practically as spectacular as ever. He won MVP honors and set benchmarks for passing yards, completions and attempts in a single Super Bowl game.

#8 - Peyton Manning (Super Bowl 50)

In his 18-year professional career, Peyton Manning started in the Super Bowl four times, the last time he did so was on Feb. 7 against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Even though it was his final game as a professional, he will always remember the Super Bowl victory as a parting present.

Manning completed 13 of his 23 throws for 141 yards as the Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 at California's Levi's Stadium.

#9 - Tom Brady (Super Bowl XLIX)

The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28–24 thanks to four touchdown throws from Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX.

Brady won the MVP award in that game for the third time in his career.

#10 - Russell Wilson (Super Bowl XLVIII)

Although it was linebacker Malcolm Smith who was named MVP and the Seattle Seahawks defense that took the majority of the recognition, quarterback Russell Wilson did a great job in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wilson led the Seahawks to a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos by throwing for more than 200 yards and two scores during the contest.