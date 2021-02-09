NFL: Who is the Super Bowl trophy named after?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55 to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

Brady won his 7th Super Bowl title, the most by any player, coach or franchise. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers won their second title, 18 years after their first. The last time the Bucs won the Super Bowl was in 2003 when Jon Gruden was head coach.

The Lombardi trophy does not have to travel far, as the Super Bowl was held in Tampa Bay, as the Bucs not only became the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium but also win the coveted trophy. But why is the Super Bowl trophy named the "Vince Lombardi" trophy?

Vince Lombardi, a Packers and NFL legend

Vince Lombardi was a legendary coach who led the Green Bay Packers to win the first two Super Bowls that happened ater the NFL-AFL merger in 1966.

Lombardi unfortunately passed away relatively young, at the age of 57. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 1970. Following his passing, the trophy was named the Vince Lombardi trophy permanently for his accomplishments as the Packers head coach.

After Brady won his 7th Super Bowl title, several went to Twitter stating that the league should change the trophy name to the "Tom Brady" trophy, considering how successful he has been. Brady has now won 7 of 10 Super Bowl appearances in the 21 seasons he has been in the league.

Should Super Bowl MVP Trophy be renamed for Tom Brady? https://t.co/Eq79IMrKeG — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) February 8, 2021

While changing it to the Tom Brady trophy may be a bridge too far, the NFL will certainly consider naming the Super Bowl MVP trophy after its greatest player. Brady holds the record for most Super Bowl MVP wins, adding a fifth to his collection after the Bucs' victory in Super Bowl 55 over the Chiefs.

If they were to change the trophy name, it would likely only be done when Brady officially retires. When will that be? No one, including Brady, knows.