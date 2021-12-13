Longest field goals in NFL history: Where does Ka'imi Fairbairn's 61-yard kick rank all time?

This seems to be the season for some of the longest field goals ever recorded. Ka'imi Fairbairn set a Houston Texans franchise record today when he hit a 61-yard field goal against the Seattle Seahawks. It is already the third-longest field goal in the NFL this season behind Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens and Matt Prater of the Arizona Cardinals, who kicked for 66 yards and 62 yards respectively.

Three of the longest field goals this season have gone over 60 yards. This got us asking questions about which are the longest field goals in NFL history. We compiled the list below to jog your memory.

Longest NFL field goals in NFL history

#5 - 61 yards

Ka'imi Fairbairn does make the top 5 on the list of the longest goals in NFL history, with 61 yards being the fifth longest.

He is joined on the list by Sebastian Janikowski of the Oakland Raiders, who drilled one in against the Cleveland Browns in 2009. In addition to them, Jay Feely hit a 61-yarder for the Arizona Cardinals against the Buffalo Bills in 2012. Justin Tucker scored a 61-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in 2013 and that is not even his best attempt against the same opposition as we will find out later. Greg Zuerlein also matched the attempt for the St. Louis Rams against the in 2015, as did Jake Elliott for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants in 2017.

#4 - 62 yards

Joining us on 62-yards field goals are four people. The most recent of them came from Matt Prater this year for the Arizona Cardinals against the Minnesota Vikings. Stephen Gostkowski nailed a 62-yard field goal in Mexico City of all places for the Patriots against the Raiders. Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has achieved this feat a couple of times.

But the most famous 62-yard moonshot of them all came from the legendary Matt Bryant of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006. It was not just a great kick but the commentary complemented the situation perfectly. With just 4 seconds left and the Bucs trailing by a point, this was a field goal that needed to be made for Tampa to win the game.

Nick Sitro ✌️ @nicksitro Matt Bryant's legendary 62 yard field goal with the greatest radio announcer of all time, Gene Deckerhoff, on the call Matt Bryant's legendary 62 yard field goal with the greatest radio announcer of all time, Gene Deckerhoff, on the call https://t.co/Xxt9kSZDVm

With one swing of his boot, Bryant made the score 23-21 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and cemented one of the most iconic kicks in franchise history.

Edited by David Nyland