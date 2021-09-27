3 Longest plays in NFL history: Jaguars tie record against Cardinals in Week 3

The NFL has always been known for its longest plays that make highlight reels across the world. Whether it's a long pass, run, interception return, kick or punt return, players and fans alike are mesmerized with plays that go for more than 50 yards.

With that being said, let's take a look at the three longest plays in NFL history, with one of those being made in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ranking 3 longest plays in NFL history

#1 - Antonio Cromartie - San Diego Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings (2007)

109-yard returned touchdown off a missed field goal

One of the longest plays in NFL history came at the foot of a missed field goal. In Week 9 of the 2007 NFL season, the San Diego Chargers (before their move to Los Angeles) were playing the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings were getting ready to attempt a 57-yard field goal right before halftime.

Vikings kicker Ryan Longwell attempted a long 57-yarder with Chargers second-year cornerback Antonio Cromartie awaiting a missed kick in the endzone. When Cromartie caught the missed kick, his foot was in bounds by just a few feet.

Once Cromartie had the ball, he proceeded to sprint 109 yards the other way to enter the NFL record book tied (again) for the longest play in NFL history.

#2 - Cordarelle Patterson - Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers (2013)

109-yard kickoff return

There's nothing like a long kickoff return to get things going and this is exactly what happened in Week 8 of the 2013 NFL season. The Minnesota Vikings were hosting the rival Green Bay Packers in a game played on Sunday Night Football.

At the time, the Vikings were reeling from a 1-5 record. Vikings rookie Cordarelle Patterson, on the game's opening kickoff, received the kick in his own endzone at took it home for a 109-yard kickoff return, which is tied for the longest play in NFL history.

#3 - Jamal Agnew - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Arizona Cardinals (2021)

109-yard returned touchdown off of a missed field goal

Jamal Agnew traveled 121.4 yards of distance on Matt Prater's 68-yd missed FG, the most yards traveled on a FG returned for a TD in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).



🔹 FG Probability (68-yd att): 10.7%



| Powered by Jamal Agnew (109-yd FG Return TD)Jamal Agnew traveled 121.4 yards of distance on Matt Prater's 68-yd missed FG, the most yards traveled on a FG returned for a TD in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).🔹 FG Probability (68-yd att): 10.7% #AZvsJAX | Powered by @awscloud Jamal Agnew (109-yd FG Return TD)



Jamal Agnew traveled 121.4 yards of distance on Matt Prater's 68-yd missed FG, the most yards traveled on a FG returned for a TD in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).



🔹 FG Probability (68-yd att): 10.7%



#AZvsJAX | Powered by @awscloud https://t.co/fXnDroGjEb

The third of three of the longest plays in NFL history happened on Sunday Night Football when the Arizona Cardinals visited the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater, who also holds the record for the longest field goal made in NFL history from 64 yards, was attempting a 68-yard field goal. With two seconds remaining in the first half, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury likely decided that the damage would be minimal: Either making a field goal or going to halftime with the same score.

The kick fell short and Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew caught the missed field goal with his feet just in front of the end line. Agnew proceeded to run towards the left sideline, while getting key blocks from teammates along the way for his 109-yard return.

These three plays are the longest in NFL history and unless they lengthen the size of the NFL football field or there are other ties, these will be the longest plays that you will ever see.

