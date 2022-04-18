Look: Brittany Matthews shares new photos of Coachella trip with Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are now married and enjoying their lives together before the rigors of OTAs and training camps come callling.

The newlyweds recently went to Coachella, a music and arts festival, and Brittany shared a few photos of their time there on Twitter.

Brittany and her husband, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, certainly appear to be having a great time. Some of the pictures are from the day and others at night, so it is apparent they spent, at least, a good portion of the day at the event.

Will Patrick Mahomes get the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The road to the Super Bowl in 2022 will be difficult for any team, and that includes the Chiefs, who have been to four consecutive AFC Championship games. The team still has Mahomes, who is largely considered to be one of the best, if not the best, in the game today.

Head coach Andy Reid is arguably the best play-caller in the league and is destined for the Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

But the team will now be without former star receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins just over a month ago.

The offensive dynamic without Hill is certainly something that the Chiefs will have to adjust to.

The threat of Tyreek Hill has always caused defenses to routinely play with two deep safeties, thus opening up the middle of the field for All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Without Hill, teams may now feel comfortable enough to only play with a single-high safety and use the additional defender either in coverage or for pass rushing.

The Chiefs have tried to address the loss by adding former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Smith-Schuster will serve as a possession receiver, similar to the role that Sammy Watkins played for a number of years.

Valdes-Scantling is a speedster, although he is not at the level of Hill in terms of speed and stretching the defense.

The team may also look to the draft to bolster their receiver core even more. Andy Reid may rely more on Patrick Mahomes than ever before next season to orchestrate an offense that may see additional defenders across the seams.

If the Kansas City Chiefs are to return to the Super Bowl in 2022, it will largely depend on the arm, legs and savvy of Patrick Mahomes.

Edited by Windy Goodloe