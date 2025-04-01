Los Angeles Chargers 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Jim Harbaugh’s second season

The Los Angeles Chargers made it back to the playoffs in their first season with head coach Jim Harbaugh after failing to do so in the year before. They appear to be trending in the right direction, but will still need to use the offseason to upgrade their roster.

The 2025 NFL draft is one of their best chances to improve and here's how they could approach it in the following mock draft.

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 22: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

The Chargers appear to have hit a home run with Ladd McConkey in last year's draft. They also brought back Mike Williams, but would still benefit from further upgrading their wide receivers.

What they are missing is someone to take the top off of a defense, so Matthew Golden is an ideal target in the first round. He ran the fastest time in the 40-yard dash of any receiver at the 2025 NFL combine this year.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 55: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M Aggies

One of the weakest areas on their current roster is on the interior of their defensive line. They are likely to target a defensive tackle at some point during the draft, ideally in the first few rounds. Shemar Turner is one of the best prospects at the position and makes for a strong day-two pick.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 86: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State Cyclones

The Chargers are going through a transitional period with their cornerbacks during this offseason. They parted ways with two of their key players, and while they signed free agents, targeting one in the draft would be a wise move for their overall outlook in the position. Darien Porter has a ton of upside due to his elite athleticism and desirable size-speed combination.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 125: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Chargers will select Jared Ivey in the fourth round. They recently re-signed Khalil Mack, but also lost Joey Bosa during the free agency period. It makes sense to bring in Jared Ivey as a youthful reinforcement on the edge of their defense.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 158: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas Longhorns

The Chargers replaced JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards with Najee Harris during the free agency period this year. Adding Jaydon Blue to their backfield mix brings a contrasting style. His speedy skillset could complement the big-bodied Harris.

#6 - Round 6, Pick 181: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College Eagles

The offensive line is one of the biggest strengths in Los Angeles this year, but improving depth is never a bad startegy for these important positions. Ozzy Trapilo has experience playing both tackle positions, so he could be a useful piece to their roster construction.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 199: Jonah Monheim, OL, USC Trojans

Jonah Monheim is one of the most versatile offensive line prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class. He played multiple positions during his college football career, including tackle and center, so his versatility should be desirable.

#8 - Round 6, Pick 209: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mitchell Evans is a late-round tight end prospet that seems to fit the Chargers' style at the position. He excels as a run-blocker, which should be beneficial in their run-heavy offensive scheme.

#9 - Round 6, Pick 214: Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Chargers used their second-round pick in this mock draft to address the defensive tackle position. Doubling up in the later rounds, such as on Rylie Mills, can further improve their depth.

#10 - Round 7, Pick 256: Nohl Williams, CB, Cal Golden Bears

Nohl Williams can help Los Angeles in their transitional period for their defensive backs. He is a potential late-round sleeper and could contribute as a rotational cornerback.

