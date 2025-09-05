  • home icon
  Los Angeles Chargers injury report Week 1: Latest on Najee Harris, Elijah Molden, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 05, 2025 14:12 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, September 5. The game will kick off at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, and it will mark the first international series matchup of this season.

Reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, opened the 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys last night, which means the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers will be the second contest of the season.

Let's take a look at the Chargers' injury report ahead of their opening game to see if any of their key players will miss out.

The Los Angeles Chargers issued their final injury report of the week on Thursday ahead of their Week 1 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, scheduled for Friday night. Unsurprisingly, the team has no player ruled out for the game.

The Bolts' injury report only included running back Najee Harris and safety Elijah Molden at the start of the week. However, both players were taken off the list entirely after recording full practices on Thursday.

Najee Harris' injury update

Najee Harris missed all of training camp and the preseason for Los Angeles due to an eye injury. Fortunately, the eye injury he sustained in a fireworks accident in July did not cause any significant issues.

Still, the injury didn't allow the seasoned rusher to participate in offseason drills, which raised questions about his availability for Week 1. He was listed on the injury report to start the week, but the Chargers revealed on Thursday that he has been taken off the list.

Since Harris participated fully in each of the Chargers' three practices this week, he will be ready to play on Friday night in Brazil.

"I'm ramping up to it, just trying to get back in that football shape. But I am feeling good, though, and we'll just see where it leads," Harris said after turning in his first full practice on Monday.
Harris and rookie running back Omarion Hampton will be competing to be the Chargers' starting rusher this year. But given how much time the veteran has missed, the Chargers might decide not to give him too much workload to start the season.

Elijah Molden's injury update

Due to a knee injury, Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden was limited in the practice session the team held on Tuesday to start the week. However, he was able to turn in a full practice participation on Wednesday.

The former Tennessee Titans safety is expected to play for Los Angeles on Friday night after being removed off the injury report on Thursday.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
