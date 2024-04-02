Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft: Outlining best and worst-case scenarios for Jim Harbaugh 

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a new era in 2024.

After a massively disappointing 2023 season wherein they heavily regressed from a playoff appearance and fell to dead last in the AFC West, they have cleaned house, bringing in a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh and general manager in Joe Hortiz.

The two face the very important task of rebuilding the roster to return the franchise to title contention. Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator has analyzed the best and worst ways their draft can go.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Chargers' Mock Draft: Best-case scenario

The Chargers' trade up to 33rd for Cooper DeJean is the biggest move in this scenario

Harbaugh is going to need a wide receiver, and he immediately fills the hole by going for Washington phenom Rome Odunze. But the highlight of this draft is the trade up to 33rd, which allows them to take Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.

With UDFA-turned-mainstay Michael Davis departing for the Washington Commanders, Asante Samuel Jr. and needs a credible partner in the secondary, with the same applying for Derwin James.

The other draft picks are also stellar. T'Vondre Sweat is a mammoth of a defensive tackle (6-foot-4, 362 lbs) who also happens to be very versatile. He can sack quarterbacks, stop rushes, deflect passes, and block kicks.

Cade Stover has the potential to be a sleeper hit at tight end. The loss of Gerald Everett presented a potentially significant blow, but the former Ohio State Buckeye's arrival greatly bolstered a corps that included Hayden Hurst and Donald Parham.

He can even be shifted to defense, which was his supposed role in college (with his biggest highlight being at the 2022 Rose Bowl when a litany of injuries forced head coach Ryan Day to deploy him as a linebacker).

And finally, running back Will Shipley figures to be the second coming of Cordarelle Patterson – a very versatile player who can rush, catch and return kicks and punts.

The only downside is that the offensive line does not get a focus, but with Bradley Bozeman reuniting with Greg Roman and Rashawn Slater still going strong, it does hold some quality pieces.

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 picks - best-case scenario

Chargers' Mock Draft: Worst-case scenario

The Chargers do not draft at all in Round 3

On the other side, the Chargers begin their worst-case scenario by trading down for Olu Fashanu, which in itself is not a bad idea, given the lack of quality offensive tackle prospects after the first round. However, it also causes them to fail to nab Rome Odunze, who surprisingly joins the Tennessee Titans.

As a result, they are forced to trade up to 30 just for Xavier Worthy. While capable, the former Texas Longhorn is not as accomplished as the men above him.

Going with his former college teammate Byron Murphy II is decent enough, but that is where the fun ends. Over the next four packs, Hortiz trades himself out of Rounds 3, 5 and 6 and blows multiple opportunities at bolstering the RB, CB and TE positions.

He also gambles on edge rusher Gabriel Murphy and another wide receiver in Christian McCaffrey's younger brother Luke, even though their positions carry decent depth.

The players the Chargers went with in a worse draft