WATCH: Los Angeles Chargers star's wife shares video of player practicing drills on the beach during honeymoon

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater does not take an off day. With many players in preseason mode and some not attending voluntary workouts, everyone does their own thing.

Slater has taken his work extremely seriously. So much so that the 23-year-old, who is on his honeymoon, has been snapped by his wife practicing his pass blocking on the beach.

Stassney Slater took to Twitter to post a video of her new husband's workout.

Brandon Staley texted him: "Get your mind right."



Slater's impromptu practice came as news filtered through that the Chargers signed Khalil Mack a few months ago. Head coach Brandon Staley texted the 23-year-old and said he should get his mind right, hence the reason for Slater's pass sets.

Los Angeles Chargers gearing up for huge 2022

The Los Angeles Chargers finished last season in third place in their division with a 9-8 record, with the Chiefs and Raiders finishing above them. It all came down to the last game of the year against the Raiders to see who would punch their ticket into the playoffs. It was the Raiders.

However, LA did not sit on their hands in the offseason. They pulled off some serious moves that will make them one of the most feared teams in the league this season, especially defensively.

They traded for Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack, signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and cornerback JC Jackson to compliment Derwin James and Joey Bosa. The thought of Bosa and Mack lining up on either side of the defensive line will send shudders through opposing offenses.

The offense line-up isn't bad either. Led by Justin Herbert, the young quarterback has serious weapons in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett.

With the AFC West now ridiculously stacked, thanks to the arrivals of Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory (Denver), Davante Adams (Raiders), and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs).

Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to improve on their nine-win season from last year and that will be significantly tougher given how their rivals have strengthened. But with the defensive stars that they have, they will be tough to score against. With Herbert and Co. putting up points for fun, they will be keenly watched in 2022.

