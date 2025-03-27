Los Angeles Chargers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Jim Harbaugh and Co.

The Los Angeles Chargers have been among the league's busiest teams since NFL free agency began earlier this month. The team has added high-profile players in free agency, like guard Mekhi Becton and running back Najee Harris, in anticipation of the 2025 campaign.

Ad

In the days and weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in April, the Bolts will now try to bring in a few draft candidates on both defense and offense on top-30 visits.

Teams can carry out medical exams and interviews during these top 30 visits. They play a role in understanding the draft strategy of any given team and the positions they hope to strengthen.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below, we'll look at the 2025 draft prospects the Bolts are hosting for top-30 visits.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tracking the Los Angeles Chargers' top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Ahmed Hassanein (linebacker) - Boise State

Ahmed Hassanein is one of the top 30 visitors the Los Angeles Chargers are hosting this year, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

The Chargers' main option to replace Joey Bosa, who left for the Buffalo Bills earlier this month, seems to be the NFL Draft in April. Hassanein might be a nice fit for Los Angeles after recording 62 pressures, 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 30 run stops in 2024 while still a collegiate player.

Ad

Hassanein improved as a pass rusher over his final two seasons in college, amassing 32 tackles for loss and 22 total sacks. He showcased his athleticism at the NFL Combine a few weeks ago by running a 40-yard dash in 4.77 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2) Jacob Bayer (center) - Arkansas State

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly already met with Jacob Bayer, a former center for Arkansas State.

Bayer sustained a torn ACL in April, however he made an impressive recovery from knee surgery in September. It's quite astonishing that he recovered from surgery in just a little more than five months, considering that most athletes require more than nine months to recover from an ACL tear.

Ad

Bayer started the last 12 Arkansas State games in the 2024 season and gave up only one sack in those contests. He was selected to the second-team all-conference for his outstanding play.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full list of Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft picks

After receiving three compensatory picks earlier in March, the Los Angeles Chargers now have ten total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The picks are:

Round 1 - No. 22 overall

Round 2 - No. 55 overall

Round 3 - No. 86 overall

Round 4 - No. 125 overall

Round 5 - No. 158 overall

Round 6 - No. 181 overall, via New England Patriots

Round 6 - No. 199 overall

Ad

Round 6 - No. 209 overall (comp pick)

Round 6 - No. 214 overall (comp pick)

Round 7 - No. 256 overall (comp pick)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.