Los Angeles Chargers Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers had a typically frustrating season in 2023. The franchise started decently but missed the playoffs due to injuries to its major players.

Hence, the team went into the off-season knowing it was high time for a rebuild. It traded away and released several franchise staples, clearing up cap space for the 2024 draft.

The draft has come and gone, and the Chargers have fulfilled most of their pre-draft needs. The article will examine the Chargers' undrafted free agents and draft moves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Undrafted Free Agents Signings (Updating)

Here's a look at the Chargers' undrafted free-agent signings:

Quarterback – Casey Bauman, Augustana

Wide receiver – Jaylen Johnson, East Carolina

Wide receiver – Jaelen Gill, Fresno State

Wide receiver – Leon Johnson, Oklahoma State

Tight end – Luke Benson, Georgia Tech

Tight end – Zach Heins, South Dakota State

Offensive tackle – Tyler McLellan, Campbell

Offensive lineman – Bucky Williams, Appalachian State

Offensive lineman – Karsen Barnhart, Michigan

Offensive tackle - Tyler Smith, Western Kentucky

Offensive lineman – Willis Patrick, TCU

EDGE – Tre’mon Morris-Brash, UCF

Defensive lineman – Michael Mason, Coastal Carolina

Defensive lineman – Savion Jackson, NC State

Linebacker – Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Ole Miss

Linebacker – Luquay Washington, Central Connecticut

Cornerback – Robert Kennedy, NC State

Defensive back – Thomas Harper, Notre Dame

Defensive back – Zamari Walton, Ole Miss

Safety – Akeem Dent, FSU

Safety – Jalyn Phillips, Clemson

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL draft picks: A recap

This is how the Los Angeles Chargers selected in the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1: No. 5- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Round 2: No. 34 (from the New England Patriots)- Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Round 3: No. 69-Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Round 4: No. 105-Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama

Round 5: No. 137 (from the New England Patriots)- Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland

Round 5: No. 140-Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Round 6: No. 181-Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy

Round 7: No. 225-Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Round 7: No. 253-Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers have added offensive help for Justin Herbert and beefed up their defense. It'll be an interesting 2024 season with Jim Harbaugh at the helm.