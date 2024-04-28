Los Angeles Chargers Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers had a typically frustrating season in 2023. The franchise started decently but missed the playoffs due to injuries to its major players.
Hence, the team went into the off-season knowing it was high time for a rebuild. It traded away and released several franchise staples, clearing up cap space for the 2024 draft.
The draft has come and gone, and the Chargers have fulfilled most of their pre-draft needs. The article will examine the Chargers' undrafted free agents and draft moves.
Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Undrafted Free Agents Signings (Updating)
Here's a look at the Chargers' undrafted free-agent signings:
- Quarterback – Casey Bauman, Augustana
- Wide receiver – Jaylen Johnson, East Carolina
- Wide receiver – Jaelen Gill, Fresno State
- Wide receiver – Leon Johnson, Oklahoma State
- Tight end – Luke Benson, Georgia Tech
- Tight end – Zach Heins, South Dakota State
- Offensive tackle – Tyler McLellan, Campbell
- Offensive lineman – Bucky Williams, Appalachian State
- Offensive lineman – Karsen Barnhart, Michigan
- Offensive tackle - Tyler Smith, Western Kentucky
- Offensive lineman – Willis Patrick, TCU
- EDGE – Tre’mon Morris-Brash, UCF
- Defensive lineman – Michael Mason, Coastal Carolina
- Defensive lineman – Savion Jackson, NC State
- Linebacker – Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Ole Miss
- Linebacker – Luquay Washington, Central Connecticut
- Cornerback – Robert Kennedy, NC State
- Defensive back – Thomas Harper, Notre Dame
- Defensive back – Zamari Walton, Ole Miss
- Safety – Akeem Dent, FSU
- Safety – Jalyn Phillips, Clemson
Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL draft picks: A recap
This is how the Los Angeles Chargers selected in the 2024 NFL draft:
- Round 1: No. 5- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Round 2: No. 34 (from the New England Patriots)- Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
- Round 3: No. 69-Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
- Round 4: No. 105-Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama
- Round 5: No. 137 (from the New England Patriots)- Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland
- Round 5: No. 140-Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
- Round 6: No. 181-Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy
- Round 7: No. 225-Brenden Rice, WR, USC
- Round 7: No. 253-Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
The Los Angeles Chargers have added offensive help for Justin Herbert and beefed up their defense. It'll be an interesting 2024 season with Jim Harbaugh at the helm.