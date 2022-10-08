Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns: 3 must-watch player matchups for Week 5 as Myles Garrett resumes practice

The Cleveland Browns were handed a massive boost ahead of their Week 5 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday as Myles Garrett returned to training. The defensive end was unavailable in their Week 4 loss against the Atlanta Falcons after his car accident on September 26.

Garrett is set to return to the Browns lineup for Week 5 when the Los Angeles Chargers visit Cleveland. Both teams head into this weekend's contest with two wins and two defeats each.

3 must-watch player matchups for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns on Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns contest at FirstEnergy Stadium this weekend is bound to see some key matchups. Here are some of the top players on each team that will compete for major fantasy points:

1. Justin Herbert vs Jacoby Brissett

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has had an exceptional start to the 2022 NFL season. The 24-year-old has added 1,250 passing yards with nine touchdowns and a passer rating of 102.2 across four games. Herbert is the chief orchestrator for the Chargers and will be crucial to his team's success this weekend.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has done a more than decent job in Deshaun Watson's absence. The 29-year-old has put up 830 passing yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Brissett had a rather torrid outing against the Falcons in Week 4 and will be hoping to bounce back strongly this weekend.

2. Austin Ekeler vs Nick Chubb

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has managed 140 rushing yards in 45 attempts with two touchdowns this term. He had his best game of the season in Week 4, rushing for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Ekeler will be brimming with confidence and will be looking to replicate a similar performance in Week 5.

Nick Chubb, on the other hand, has amassed 459 rushing yards in 81 attempts and has racked up five touchdowns already. The 26-year-old is enjoying a rich vein of form, and the Browns will be banking on him to score a touchdown for the fourth game in a row this weekend.

3. Mike Williams vs Amari Cooper

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has 258 receiving yards on 18 receptions and two touchdowns this season. The 28-year-old added 120 yards in Week 4 but didn't score a touchdown. Williams will be a useful outlet for Herbert in Week 5 as well.

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper

Meanwhile, Amari Cooper has racked up 228 receiving yards on 20 receptions with two touchdowns this season. The Browns receiver has already put up two 100-yard games. Cooper's darts and movement in the Browns offense will be vital for the hosts.

Poll : 0 votes