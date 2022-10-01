Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans injury report & starting lineup in Week 4

In Week 4 of the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Chargers will be traveling to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. The Chargers are 1-2 this season, whereas the Texans are 0-2-1.

The Chargers won their opening game against the Raiders by 24-19. In Week 2, they were bested by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. In their Week 3 game, the Chargers struggled to score touchdowns and ended up losing to the Jaguars, 10-38.

The Texans' season-opener against the Colts ended with a tie at 20 points each. Houston would go on to suffer losses in the next two games against the Broncos (9-16) and Bears (20-23).

Both franchises will look to secure a win when they face off against each other on Sunday, October 2.

NFL Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Injury Report

Los Angeles Chargers

Table inside Article Player Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Keenan Allen Hamstring Limited Limited QB Justin Herbert Ribs Limited Full CB J.C. Jackson Ankle Limited Limited DL Austin Johnson Shoulder Full Full C Corey Linsley Knee Limited Limited TE Donald Parham, Jr. Hamstring Limited Limit

Houston Texans

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday TE Pharaoh Brown Shoulder Full Full LB Blake Cashman Hip Limited Full DL Maliek Collins Knee DNP Full WR Brandin Cooks NIR - Rest DNP Full OL Austin Deculus Ankle DNP DNP DL Kurt Hinish Foot DNP Limited DL Jerry Hughes NIR - Rest DNP Full TE Brevin Jordan Ankle DNP DNP RB Dameon Pierce Hip Limited Full LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin Back DNP Limited DB M.J. Stewart Hip Limited Full DB Isaac Yiadom Thigh Limited Limited

Texans RB DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related), WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related), DT Maliek Collins (knee), OT Austin Deculus (ankle), DT Kurt Hinish (foot), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Dameon Pierce (hip), LB Blake Cashman (hip), S M.J. Stewart (hip), CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh) were limited in practice.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), CB J.C. Jackson (ankle), C Corey Linsley (knee), and TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) were limited in practice.

QB Justin Herbert (ribs) and DL Austin Johnson (shoulder) participated fully.

Los Angeles Chargers Vs Houston Texans lineups

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert QB, Austin Ekeler RB, Joshua Kelley RB, Sony Michel RB, Mike Williams WR, Keenan Allen WR, Josh Palmer WR, DeAndre Carter WR, Jason Moore WR, Gerald Everett TE, Tre' McKitty TE, Donald Parham, TE Dustin Hopkins K

Houston Texans

Davis Mills QB, Dameon Pierce RB, Rex Burkhead RB, Dare Ogunbowale RB, Brandin Cooks WR, Nico Collins WR, Chris Moore WR, Phillip Dorsett WR, Tyler Johnson WR, Pharaoh Brown TE, Jordan Akins TE, O.J. Howard TE, Ka'imi Fairbairn K.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far