Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs injury report and starting lineup - 2022 NFL season Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in a tough AFC West division battle. The Chargers took care of the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 last week, while Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in the 44-21 blowout of the Cardinals.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Do the #chargers think the #chiefs are tougher or easier to prepare for without Tyreek Hill? And what really stands out most to Brandon Staley may surprise you. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork Do the #chargers think the #chiefs are tougher or easier to prepare for without Tyreek Hill? And what really stands out most to Brandon Staley may surprise you. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork https://t.co/puda3dLhet

This week's game promises to be a tight affair with both offenses locked and loaded and ready to put up points at will. Last year, the Chargers missed out on a playoff berth thanks to the Raiders, while the Chiefs were undone by Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

Here's a look at the injury report for Los Angeles and Kansas City heading into Week 2 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 2 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Los Angeles Chargers

Player Position Injury Game status Keenan Allen WR Hamstring Out J.C. Jackson CB Ankle Questionable Donald Parham, Jr. TE Hamstring Out

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Game status Harrison Butker K Ankle Out Trey Smith G Ankle Questionable

Kansas City coped well with the loss of Butker last week and it looks like Tommy Townsend will get kicking duties. It did not seem to bother them last week as they still put up 44 points against a disappointing Cardinals outfit.

For the Chargers, it was a good win over the Raiders as Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and 279 yards. He will be without Keenan Allen due to a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs lineups

Los Angeles Chargers

QB - J Herbert | RB - A. Ekeler, Joshua Kelley | WR - M. Williams. J. Palmer, D. Carter | TE - G. Everett | OL - Zander Horvath, Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson, Trey Pipkins III.

DL - Jerry Tillery, Austin Johnson, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Joey Bosa | LB - Kyle Van Noy, Kenneth Murray, Troy Reeder | CB - Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr. | S - Derwin James Jr., Nasir Adderley | K - Dustin Hopkins

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon | WR - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce, Noah Gray | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney , Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith (questionable), Andrew Wylie.

DL - George Karlaftis, Derrick Nnadi, Chris Jones, Frank Clark | LB - Willie Gay, Darius Harris, Nick Bolton, Carlos Dunlap | CB - Rashad Fenton, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Justin Reid, Juan Thornhill.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat