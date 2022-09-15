Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs injury report and starting lineup - 2022 NFL season Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in a tough AFC West division battle. The Chargers took care of the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 last week, while Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in the 44-21 blowout of the Cardinals.
This week's game promises to be a tight affair with both offenses locked and loaded and ready to put up points at will. Last year, the Chargers missed out on a playoff berth thanks to the Raiders, while the Chiefs were undone by Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.
Here's a look at the injury report for Los Angeles and Kansas City heading into Week 2 of the NFL season.
NFL Week 2 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City coped well with the loss of Butker last week and it looks like Tommy Townsend will get kicking duties. It did not seem to bother them last week as they still put up 44 points against a disappointing Cardinals outfit.
For the Chargers, it was a good win over the Raiders as Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and 279 yards. He will be without Keenan Allen due to a hamstring injury.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs lineups
Los Angeles Chargers
QB - J Herbert | RB - A. Ekeler, Joshua Kelley | WR - M. Williams. J. Palmer, D. Carter | TE - G. Everett | OL - Zander Horvath, Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson, Trey Pipkins III.
DL - Jerry Tillery, Austin Johnson, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Joey Bosa | LB - Kyle Van Noy, Kenneth Murray, Troy Reeder | CB - Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr. | S - Derwin James Jr., Nasir Adderley | K - Dustin Hopkins
Kansas City Chiefs
QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon | WR - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce, Noah Gray | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney , Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith (questionable), Andrew Wylie.
DL - George Karlaftis, Derrick Nnadi, Chris Jones, Frank Clark | LB - Willie Gay, Darius Harris, Nick Bolton, Carlos Dunlap | CB - Rashad Fenton, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Justin Reid, Juan Thornhill.