Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction & Preview - August 28, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

Week 4 of the NFL preseason continues when the Los Angeles Chargers battle the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night at Lumen Field.

The home team will be seeking their first win of the 2021 preseason, while the Chargers will look to end their campaign with a big road win. Both coaches have kept their cards close to their chests with regards to their starters playing on Saturday. So it should be another closely fought NFL preseason game.

Game Details

Fixture - Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks | 2021 NFL preseason.

Date & Time - Saturday, Aug 28, 8 PM ET.

Venue - Lumen Field, Seattle, WAS.

Los Angeles Chargers Preview

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers

This is the new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's last chance to assess his squad's talent in an NFL game situation.

Staley spoke to reporters after the Chargers' practice on Thursday about making final cuts to the roster, saying:

"(This game can) confirm what's in your mind, one way or another. I think it's another chance. Any time you get a chance to compete, you get to represent who you are."

We know we won't see Chargers star QB Justin Herbert or defender Derwin James, but Staley has not declared which other starters will or won't play on Saturday night.

Key Player - Chase Daniel

Chargers veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel will need another good performance to see off the challenge from third-string QB Easton Stick.

Daniel played well against the LA Rams in Week One, but threw an interception against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend. A solid showing on Saturday night should confirm him as the QB2 for the Chargers this season, though.

Great team win last night!! Felt good to get back out there & sling it around!! #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/EkHyGxH39X — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 15, 2021

Seattle Seahawks Preview

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is fired up for the final preseason game of 2021. He told reporters this week:

"Week three is a big deal for us. We'll go back to a lot of the other guys that haven't played in the first two games to prepare for game one of the regular season."

That means star players like Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Tyler Lockett could see some game time against the Chargers.

Key Player - Russell Wilson

Wilson is yet to take a snap this preseason campaign, but it looks likely he will finally step onto Lumen Field on Saturday night. The star QB will want to get some reps before the Week 1 regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Felt good to be back. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/s1kQ20cEFG — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 22, 2021

Chargers vs Seahawks Prediction

The Seahawks have yet to win a game this NFL preseason, but that will change on Saturday night at Lumen Field. Seattle will probably play many of their starters in the final preseason hit-out, which should help them get the victory.

Seattle to win 24-20, and the local fans will go home happy.

Where to watch Chargers at Seahawks?

The LA Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks preseason game will be shown in Los Angeles on KCBS-TV and in Seattle on Q13 FOX. International audiences can watch the game live via NFL Game Pass.

Edited by Bhargav