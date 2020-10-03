Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, preview, team news, and more | NFL 2020-21

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will be tested in Week 4, as the Los Angeles Chargers will head to Tampa Bay to take on future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

The Chargers are coming off a loss against the Carolina Panthers. Brady and the Buccaneers on the other hand, played a Denver Broncos team plagued with many injuries, winning 28-10 in Week 3.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head to Head

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have met each other just 11 times, with their first meeting being in 1976. The Chargers lead the series with an 8-3 record. Both teams last faced each other in 2016, when the Bucs beat the Chargers 28-21.

Los Angeles Chargers form guide in the league: W L L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers form guide in the league: L W W

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

As expected, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will be taking center for Sunday's game. Tyrod Taylor continues to nurse his chest injury, after a team doctor accidentally punctured a lung while administering a painkiller and forced Taylor to be sent to the hospital. Herbert will be without receiver Mike Williams and two of his starting offensive linemen, which will certainly allow the Bucs defensive line to bully Herbert even more.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense will also be without a few key players on Sunday. Running back Leonard Fournette is out due to an ankle injury and star receiver Chris Godwin is out with a hamstring injury. Tom Brady still has plenty of help around him and being without Fournette and Godwin shouldn't be a big problem.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predicted Starters

Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers:

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Austin Ekeler

WR: Keenan Allen, Joe Reed, Jalen Guyton

TE: Hunter Henry

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Denver Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II

WR: Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller (Q)

TE: Rob Gronkowski

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions

While the Bucs are certainly hot right now and stand 1st in the NFC South with a 2-1 record, the Chargers defense could give Brady and the offense a run for their money. Currently, the Chargers defense stands 8th in total yards allowed per game, while the Buccaneers stand at 4th.

It's certain that Herbert will be challenged throughout this game, but he has shown confidence and accuracy in the past two games. The Chargers have the 6th best offense currently, with a net average of 425.7 yards per game.

It is safe to say that this game will certainly be a fun one to watch, both offensively and defensively. Herbert is an up-and-coming young quarterback while Brady and the Buccaneers are a team that could head to the Superbowl this season.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win a close game against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to a last minute defensive play