Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2021 NFL season with a new starting quarterback and Super Bowl aspirations.

However, no one can be certain of getting through the regular season in the NFL. This year's schedule is dotted with a few easier games as well as some tough ones.

Here's everything you need to know about when and how to watch games involving Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2021:

Week 1 - Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football

Week 1

Sunday, September 12th, Chicago Bears, 5:20 PM ET (NBC)

Week 2

Sunday, September 19th, at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26th, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3rd, Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM ET (FOX)

Week 5

Thursday, October 7th, at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 PM ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17th, at New York Giants, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24th, Detroit Lions, 4:05 PM ET (FOX)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31st, at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 9

Sunday, November 7th, Tennessee Titans, 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Week 10

Nov. 15

Monday, November 15th, at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Week 11

BYE WEEK

Week 12

Sunday, November 28th, at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

5 primetime games in 2021!



5 primetime games in 2021! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2021

Week 13

Sunday, December 5th, Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 PM. ET (CBS)

Week 14

Monday, December 13th, at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Week 15

Sunday, December 19th, Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 16

Sunday, December 26th, at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2nd, at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9th, San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

How much do Los Angeles Rams tickets cost?

The lower tickets can run up to $100. The higher-end seating can come close to $500. Also, ticket prices can swing higher or lower, depending on who the opponent is.

How do you get Rams tickets for 2021 season?

Aaron Donald

Click here to visit the Rams website to buy tickets. The earlier one can get tickets, the cheaper they are likely to be. Also, with limited seating this season and pent-up demand, ticket prices are likely to rise quickly.

Los Angeles Rams Season Prediction: 11-6

It's tricky to predict how the big, new quarterbacks are going to do in their first season with a new team. One never knows how they will fit into a new system with new players and a new coaching staff. On paper, Matthew Stafford is going to have it easy this season, but challenges in the initial stages can't be ruled out.

The Los Angeles Rams will likely start slow in September and October before hitting their stride around Thanksgiving and going into the playoffs with momentum.