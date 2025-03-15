Los Angeles Rams 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Davante Adams and more

The Los Angeles Rams had a decent 2024/25 season. The Rams had a slow start to the season, opening with a 1-4 record.

However, Sean McVay did a stellar coaching job and the Rams were able to bounce back and top the NFC West. Now it's time for the Rams to make the most of the offseason, and strengthen their Super Bowl contention case.

With that in mind, let's look at the moves made by the Rams in this year's free agency window.

Los Angeles Rams free agency tracker 2025

1. WR Davante Adams (2 years, $46 million)

Davante Adams is taking his talents to Los Angeles in order to link up with another Super Bowl winning QB. The Rams are bringing in Adams on a two year, $46 million deal.

Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler and joins as essentially a replacement for Cooper Kupp. Kupp was released by the Rams after spending his entire eight-year career in LA.

Adams is one of the most talented pass catchers in the league. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, then the next two with the Las Vegas Raiders, and finally split the most recent season in Las Vegas and New York with the Jets.

Adams is fresh off amassing a stat line of 85 receptions, 1,063 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 14 games in 2024. He'll now look to contend for the Super Bowl with the Rams.

2. DT Poona Ford (3 years, $29.6 million)

The Rams are bringing in Poona Ford in order to strengthen their defense. The defensive tackle has signed a three year, $29.6 million deal to take his talents to Los Angeles.

Ford is fresh off amassing 39 total tackles, nine QB hits, three sacks and five passes defended in 17 regular-season games with the Los Angeles Chargers. He'll now be expected to produce similar numbers for Sean McVay's side.

3. OC Coleman Shelton (2 years, $12 million)

Los Angeles Rams 2025 free agency re-signings

1. QB Matthew Stafford (Restructured contract)

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford will run it back for at least one more season. The Super Bowl LVI winning QB is staying in Los Angeles after all, despite looking like a shoo-in for a trade at the beginning of free agency.

CBS Sports reported that the Rams and Stafford have agreed on a restructured deal beneficial to both parties. Hence, new signing Davante Adams and budding star Puka Nacua will catch passes from Stafford in 2025.

2. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (1 year, $4.505 million)

The Rams are bringing back backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2025/26 season. The two-time Super Bowl winning backup QB has signed a one -ear, $4.505 million deal.

Garoppolo was the Rams' QB2 during the 2024 season. He'll remain in that role heading into training camp for the upcoming season.

