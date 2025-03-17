  • home icon
Los Angeles Rams 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Davante Adams and Poona Ford in free agency

By Matthew Wear
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:47 GMT
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Rams will look to build on a solid 2024 season that saw them win the NFC West with a 10-7 record. The Rams then took down the Minnesota Vikings in the Wildcard before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional.

Los Angeles has already been busy this offseason after restructuring the contract of quarterback Matt Stafford. It also signed veterans WR Davante Adams and DT Poona Ford. Adams' signing coincided with the release of WR Cooper Kupp, who joined the Rams' NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams will look to continue their rebuild toward a Super Bowl run in the 2025 NFL draft. In the first three rounds, the Rams hold the 26th overall pick and a pair of third-round selections.

Los Angeles Rams mock draft for 3 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Los Angeles Rams
Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Los Angeles Rams

#1 - Round 1, Pick 26: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

NFL: Jihaad Campbell at the Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Jihaad Campbell at the Combine - Source: Imagn

With their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Los Angeles Rams taking Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell.

At 6' 3" and 244 pounds, Campbell has the size for the position, and his instinctive nature will help him settle into the NFL. Campbell would likely be a day-one starter for the Rams, who lost linebackers Troy Reader and Christian Rozeboom in free agency.

#2 - Round 3, Pick 90: Harold Fannin Jr</a>., TE, Bowling Green

NFL: Harold Fannin Jr. at the Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Harold Fannin Jr. at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Despite the Rams already having Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson on the roster, they could do with some more depth in the position with Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green.

Fannin had an outstanding 2024 season. He was named First-team Associated Press All-American, MAC Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year. He totaled 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards (leading the FBS) and had 10 receiving touchdowns.

Fannin could learn behind the two veterans and become the Rams' tight end of the future as he doesn't turn 21 until July.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 101: Josaiah Stewart, ED, Michigan

Syndication: Michigan DE Josaiah Stewart - Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Michigan DE Josaiah Stewart - Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Joining Fannin as a third-round selection by the Los Angeles Rams is Michigan ED Josaiah Stewart. Stewart ended 2024 with a 91.2 PFF grade, 5th amongst all collegiate edge defenders last season after clocking up nine sacks in 11 games.

Pairing Stewart up with Jihaad Campbell and the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse could set up the Rams' defense for a decade or longer.

